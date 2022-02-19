Multiple loud explosions heard in centre of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine

A series of explosions have been heard in rebel-held Donetsk region for the second day running. Multiple explosions were heard in the centre of the separatist-controlled city late on Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday morning, following similar blasts on Saturday morning. It was not clear what caused the explosions, and there was no immediate comment from separatists or Ukrainian authorities.But it comes after reports emerged of almost 2,000 ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine on Friday.Footage and images have emerged online and in the media of the violence in eastern Ukraine, which has housed conflicts between Ukrainian...

