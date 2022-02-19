ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Multiple loud explosions heard in centre of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) – Multiple explosions could be heard late on Saturday and early...

go955.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine crisis: New explosions shake rebel-held Donetsk as Russian invasion fears intensify

A series of explosions have been heard in rebel-held Donetsk region for the second day running. Multiple explosions were heard in the centre of the separatist-controlled city late on Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday morning, following similar blasts on Saturday morning. It was not clear what caused the explosions, and there was no immediate comment from separatists or Ukrainian authorities.But it comes after reports emerged of almost 2,000 ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine on Friday.Footage and images have emerged online and in the media of the violence in eastern Ukraine, which has housed conflicts between Ukrainian...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Eastern Ukraine#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
TIME

China's Support for Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine Confirms the West's Worst Fears

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties. Ukraine is, after all, a key member of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative —a $1 trillion repaving of the fabled Silk Road—with whom China enjoyed over $15 billion of bilateral trade in 2020. “I attach great importance to the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership,” Xi said, hailing a “deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields and even closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy