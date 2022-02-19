ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Several Arrests Reported At Vehicle Takeover In Beverly Hills

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Officers made several arrests at what they called a large-scale sideshow of at least 100 vehicles engaging in reckless driving maneuvers at a Beverly Hills intersection while spectators lighted fireworks, police said Saturday.

Authorities received reports at about 11:30 p.m. Friday of the takeover at the intersection of Canon Drive and Lomitas Avenue, the Beverly Hills Police Department reported.

“It was reported that at least 100 vehicles were blocking all six points of the intersection and at least 150 spectators were on foot,” police said. “After forming a safe tactical plan, BHPD officers convoyed into the center of the incident causing all vehicles and spectators to flee immediately. Officers stopped several vehicles, which led to arrest of multiple suspects.”

