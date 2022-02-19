ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Art Gallery Features Dozens Of Casa Bonita-Inspired Pieces

By Danielle Chavira
 4 days ago

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Many people hope one of Colorado’s most iconic restaurants reopens this year, but until then the NEXT Gallery is hosting an art show. It features more than 60 pieces inspired by Casa Bonita.

(credit: CBS)

The art show, in its fifth year, is now open.

“There are so many things to draw from. There’s the waterfall, the gorilla and the tower, there’s so much to draw from or paint from,” said Betsy $B Rudolph, an event organizer.

(credit: CBS)

The art show runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through March 6. Find the art show at 6851 W Colfax Avenue, Unit B, in Lakewood.

