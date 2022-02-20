ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Helicopter crashes into waves off crowded Miami beach

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Federal agencies are investigating the crash of a helicopter with three passengers into the Atlantic Ocean close to swimmers and sun bathers in Miami Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

A Robinson R44 helicopter plunged into the ocean close to a crowded beach at 1:20 p.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The agency is investigating the cause of the crash with the National Transportation Safety Board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GfKjN_0eJcDYrn00
A view of a helicopter crashing into the ocean in Miami Beach, Miami, Florida, U.S., February 19, 2022, in this still image obtained from social media video. Courtesy of Miami Beach Police Department/@MiamiBeachPD/via REUTERS

The Miami Beach police and fire departments responded to the scene and said on Twitter that two of the passengers were transported to a local hospital "in stable condition."

Video footage of the crash showed the helicopter diving into an area that was full of swimmers.

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Site Index

Information you can trust

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Follow Us

Thomson Reuters Products

  • Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.
  • The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.
  • The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Refinitiv Products

  • Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.
  • Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.
  • Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

Comments / 96

BidenSuxKamalaSwallows
2d ago

Great pilots. Autorotation all the way down to a good landing spot in a populated area BUT away from the crowds so the pilots could be saved if they survive which they did thankfully.

Reply
13
Dale Mitchell
3d ago

there are more helicopters on the bottom of the ocean then there are boats in the sky.

Reply(1)
8
Related
HuffingtonPost

Woman Goes Overboard On Carnival Cruise, Prompting Coast Guard Search

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a woman who went missing in the Gulf of Mexico, authorities said on Thursday. The Coast Guard said it received a call Wednesday afternoon that a 32-year-old woman had fallen overboard from the cruise ship Carnival Valor about 150 miles from Southwest Pass, Louisiana, per the Associated Press. The ship was en route to its home port in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
New York Post

Video shows woman scuffling with security before reportedly jumping off cruise ship

Chaotic video shows a woman being detained aboard a Carnival cruise ship shortly before she reportedly jumped overboard from her balcony and vanished in the Gulf of Mexico. The cell phone footage obtained by Fox 8 shows the 32-year-old woman being restrained by security guards who hold her hands behind her back as she screams “Alicia” before being led away from the pool deck.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Traffic Accident#Thomson Reuters#Refinitiv Products Access
country1037fm.com

Swimmer Fatally Attacked By Huge Great White Shark

Off the coast of Sydney, Australia, a swimmer was fatally attacked by a great white shark described as being 3-4 meters long. That is a monster shark. I’m gonna warn you, the video posted by TMZ is pretty disturbing. The area is popular with surfers, paddleboarders, and fishermen. Eye witness accounts describe the enormous shark firing up through the water, grabbing the swimmer by the midsection, and then thrashing about.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBKO

Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico

(WVUE/Gray News) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing cruise ship passenger who went overboard in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the Coast Guard, a 32-year-old woman went overboard on the Carnival Valor vessel on Wednesday afternoon, approximately 150 miles offshore Southwest Pass, Louisiana. The...
ACCIDENTS
iheart.com

Video Shows Handcuffed Woman Struggling Before Jumping Off Carnival Cruise

A new video shows the who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship while handcuffed following a reported hot tub disturbance on Wednesday (February 16) struggling while being detained by security. TMZ shared the footage on Friday (February 18), which shows the woman appearing to push back as she's handcuffed while...
ACCIDENTS
WSVN-TV

‘I’m really sorry to the base jump community’ says Travis Pastran after his jump from Fort Lauderdale hotel lands him in hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A stuntman who landed himself in the hospital is speaking out after something went wrong during a stunt above a South Florida city. D​aredevil Travis Pastrana is used to living life on the edge, but after a dangerous drop in downtown Fort Lauderdale Saturday, the longtime motorsports competitor and stuntman is taking things a little slower.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Independent

‘When I saw the flight attendants panicking, that’s when I panicked’: Plane bursts tire on Atlanta landing

A passenger has described the terrifying moment a Delta plane’s skidded across the runway after a tire blew out on landing at Atlanta.Delta flight 1277 was travelling from Dallas-Fort Worth to Hartsfield Jackson Airport with 172 passengers on Sunday afternoon when the Airbus A321’s right gear wheel exploded on impact.Social media personality Tasha K was onboard and said it was one of the scariest experiences of her life.“We were about to approach the ground and the plane turned to the left, and then bam, it just hit.”The plane jolted as it hit the tarmac and then barrelled down the...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Bodies of four tourists from the US, Netherlands and Belgium who died when their Cessna plane crashed into a lake in Iceland are recovered by rescuers

Rescue teams in Iceland located the bodies of all four occupants of a small plane that crashed into a lake while carrying tourists from the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium on a sightseeing trip. The Cessna 172 was discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest, at around 11pm local time...
ACCIDENTS
insideedition.com

Bicyclist Falls Through Opening Florida Drawbridge, Dies After Man Trying to Save Her Loses His Grip: Police

A woman walking her bicycle across a Florida drawbridge was killed in a freak accident when a section of the bridge she was on suddenly opened, causing her to fall through the gap, police said. A man on the other side of the barrier was able to grab the woman as she fell, but could not sustain his grip. She plummeted more than 50 feet, police said.
PALM BEACH, FL
Reuters

Reuters

324K+
Followers
286K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy