ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Q: How do you get free at home COVID-19 testing?

By Associated Press
Victoria Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA: COVID-19 tests can either be ordered to your household for free from the government or purchased over the counter to be reimbursed by private insurance. Each U.S. household is eligible to order four free COVID-19 tests from COVIDtests.gov. “Today is an important day actually, in...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
KENS 5

Haven't gotten your free COVID tests in the mail yet? Here's what you need to do

WASHINGTON — Many Americans are celebrating a special delivery in the mail this month -- those free COVID-19 home testing kits shipped via USPS by the federal government. But if you've been on social media lately, you may have seen the ongoing discussions about how many people have not received their tests, or even a tracking number.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Insurance#Medicare#White House#Americans
The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KX News

ND Health Department distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests statewide

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) today announced it will make more than 1.5 million at-home COVID-19 test kits available statewide. The at-home test kits, which were ordered by NDDoH with funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, have begun to arrive in the state. The program is intended to supplement […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fstoppers

Drink Water On An Empty Stomach Immediately After Waking Up!

Water is essential for the optimal functioning of our body, so the practice of drinking it on an empty stomach in the morning has been found to provide countless health benefits. Water is a crucial component of the body and plays a vital role in maintaining nearly all major organ...
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Victoria Advocate

Too Many Americans Are Getting 'Low-Value' Medical Tests, Procedures

Too Many Americans Are Getting 'Low-Value' Medical Tests, Procedures. WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When your cardiologist orders a test, do you stop to ask why you need it? You probably don't — but perhaps you should, according to a new report from the American Heart Association (AHA).
HEALTH SERVICES
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gundersen Health System to build new hospital in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WKBT) — Gundersen Health System will be building a new hospital in Whitehall to provide health services for rural communities in the future. The new building will be a two floor, 32 bed, hospital. It will have newly updated emergency services, operating rooms, and nursing accommodations. Gundersen says the hospital is necessary for rural communities.
WHITEHALL, WI
Victoria Advocate

American Stroke Association, Feb. 9-11

The annual International Stroke Conference of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association was held from Feb. 9 to 11 in New Orleans and attracted participants from around the world, including cerebrovascular research and practice experts. The conference featured presentations that emphasized basic, clinical, and translational medicine and provided insight into the prevention, management, and treatment of stroke.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy