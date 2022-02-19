2 hospitalized after helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach

© Getty Images

Two people were taken to the hospital on Saturday after a helicopter crashed into the ocean off of Miami Beach, Fla.

The Miami Beach Police Department tweeted on Saturday that it and Miami Beach Fire Department & Ocean Rescue responded to the scene after police received a call around 1 p.m. about a helicopter crash near 10th Street.

“Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition,” police tweeted.

The police also tweeted out a video of the stunning crash, showing the helicopter making a splash near the shore in front of people congregated at the beach.

Police said the area of the beach between 9th Street and 11th Street was closed for the time being and that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was responding to the scene.

In a statement, the FAA identified the helicopter that crashed as a Robinson R44 and noted that three people were on board when it crashed around 1:20 p.m.

Details regarding the identities of the three people on board the helicopter were not immediately available. Miami Beach Police Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said that the third person did not suffer any injuries, according to CNN.

“The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board [NTSB] will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates,” the FAA said.

The Hill has reached out to the NTSB for further information.