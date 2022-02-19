ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Study shows Americans are reaching for junk food to combat COVID stress

By Faraz Javed
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AAmCC_0eJcBtQC00

The American diet has always been in the spotlight for playing a role in high obesity and chronic diseases rates. Since the start of the pandemic, the situation has gotten worse as more folks have been turning to junk food.

A new study published in MDPI reveals that 52% of Americans have been consuming more unhealthy snacks and desserts since the start of the pandemic, and this is a major concern for health experts.

Michigander, Philip Bauman says, before the pandemic, he was eating healthy, but once COVID hit, the 32-year-old's life dived into the world of junk food. When asked what the driving factor was, Philip said, "I guess seasonal depression, your home, your bored, what else do you do,"

That’s pretty much everyone’s story since the pandemic hit. Dr. Mark Mincolla, a Nutritional Therapist, says increased stress levels over the last two years have translated to more folks packing unhealthy calories.

"They look for addictive components, addictive foods, sugar, junk food, starches, and they become addicted to the quick instant gratification," said Mincolla.

Ascension Michigan Weight Loss Dietician Kristy Stevenson describes junk food as anything edible with very little to no nutrients.

"Sugar, fat, sodium that’s in those junk foods, then increases comorbid conditions, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease," said Stevenson.

"Obesity is now 20% of the population. That's incredible," said Mincolla. "10 years ago, obesity was 6%. Its gone from 6% to 20% in a short period, and I think carbs, starches have everything to do with that."

According to health experts, these comorbidities impact an individual’s immunity, creating a perfect storm for COVID-19 to cause maximum damage.

"They are not going to have that fighting power to fight that virus," said Stevenson.

Stevenson says if you have constant cravings for junk food, then there is a good chance you are addicted. A way to fight the urge is to keep a food log and make smarter choices.

"That’s my weakness in the afternoon," said Stevenson. "Between lunch and dinner, I'm at the office and going for that sweet food. So then pack a healthy snack you can take with you to work, or maybe it's at home if you are working from home, and that’s a big problem because people working from home have too much access to those things in their cupboard."

Other things that could be a game-changer is avoiding eating late at night and, if there is an urge, going for a healthy plant-based option like carrot and hummus.

"Brush your teeth, floss and use mouth wash, really clean the palate, there is a connection with the brain and mint and cleaning of the palate that can redirect those cravings," said Stevenson.

Another pro tip, if all fails, pop in some sugar-free gum. This will trick your brain into believing you are eating something but, in reality, keeping your belly away from all the unwanted calories.

Comments / 0

Related
thefreshtoast.com

New Study Shows COVID-19 Has A Strong Impact On This Organ

The largest study conducted on the effects of COVID-19 shows that the disease has serious implications for cardiovascular health. The impact of long COVID-19 has been documented in thousands of people. Still, since the disease is still new, researchers have only been able to provide estimates and rough numbers, unable to see the big picture. The first large study to assess health one year after a COVID-19 infection found some disturbing results, particularly within the cardiovascular health area.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

This App Sends You Food To Combat Your Stress

Picture this: It's Friday evening, and after a long and stressful week, you're pretty hungry. All day, you've been wondering what to eat to feel better, and the only thing you have to show for it is indecision and a headache. There's an app that exists for this exact scenario. It claims to match you with the perfect foods to offset your ailments and put you in a better mood.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Americans#Junk Foods#Stress#Mdpi#Michigander
SFGate

Opioid Addiction More Likely For People Who Had Covid, Study Shows

People who have had Covid-19 face a greater risk of developing opioid use disorders and other mental health issues, according to new findings published Wednesday in the journal the BMJ. The large study compared the health records of 154,000 former Covid patients in the Veterans Health Administration system during the year after their infections to a similar population who did not get Covid and found a significant discrepancy in mental health outcomes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Nashville News Hub

Woman claims she can’t eat anything without getting sick 15 months after contracting COVID-19; doctors diagnosed her with rare post-COVID condition

The 22-year-old woman says that she didn’t suffer any severe symptoms until a few weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, one day she reportedly woke up and couldn’t eat anything without getting sick. She visited different doctors and got diagnosed with Post-COVID Viral Gastroparesis. The 22-year-old woman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFAA

New study shows long term effects of COVID-19 on the heart

SAN ANTONIO — We hear it from people all of the time, "With a vaccine, getting COVID is just like the flu." But a first-of-it's-kind large study just released found that COVID can lead to long term damage in the heart, even if you didn't have a severe case of it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Elkhart Truth

COVID Vaccine Is a Big Stress-Reliever, Too: Study

THURSDAY, Feb. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While getting a COVID-19 vaccine protects against infection, new research confirms that it can also help ease pandemic-triggered stress. "Our study documents important psychological benefits of vaccination beyond reducing the risk of severe illness and death associated with COVID-19," said lead investigator Jonathan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News On 6

Combating Vaccine Hesitancy Among Americans

Many Americans remain hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, especially in certain parts of the United States. As Laura Podesta reports, new research shows vaccine hesitance is dropping much faster among Black Americans than White Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Masks help prevent COVID-19, yet another study shows

ATLANTA - While several studies already show that face masks and respirators effectively filter virus-sized particles and help reduce the spread of COVID-19 transmission, yet, another study is backing this evidence up. According to a study, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, consistent use of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

Younger Americans Struggling Financially Amid COVID Pandemic: Study

It’s been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began its rampage across the United States and the globe. As a result, populations internationally have begun to struggle financially. However, now, a recent study proves America‘s youngest generations, millennials and GenZ, have been struck especially hard. Many of these individuals have revealed the pandemic has almost entirely eaten away at their savings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy