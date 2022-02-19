ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luce County, MI

Group of snowmobilers rescued from marshy area in UP

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
A group of people on snowmobiles have been rescued after getting stranded in a marshy area in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

State conservation officers and a snowmobile patrol for the Luce County sheriff’s office found the four snowmobilers late Friday night in the Sleeper Lake Marsh area, southwest of Sault Ste. Marie, WPBN-TV reported Saturday.

Rescuers battled deep snow and poor visibility and relied on GPS to reach the group, the sheriff’s office said.

One of the snowmobilers was treated for possible hypothermia.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

