Michigan woman turning 100 adds another tattoo

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
A Michigan woman soon will celebrate a milestone birthday. How old? Look at her decorative upper arm.

Gloria Weberg has “NY NY 1922” tattooed on her left arm, the year and place of her birth.

Weberg is turning 100 on March 2, not a typical age to visit a tattoo artist. But that’s what she has done every 10 years since turning 80, The Herald-Palladium reported.

Her birth year and New York is under a goddess representing Mother Earth — added at age 80 — and among seven stars representing her children, which she added at age 90.

Weberg and her late husband raised their family in the Chicago area. She got a college degree at age 55 from Chicago State University and worked as a social worker.

They moved to St. Joseph 30 years ago.

“My secret is being active,” Weberg said of her longevity. “To be aware of what’s going on in the world in every way, from what my children were doing, their education, how important that was to me.”

She performs aerobics while watching TV news and regularly enjoys a glass of red wine.

A tattoo at 110?

“Probably something like, ‘Are you still here?’ or ‘I’m still here,’” Weberg said.

