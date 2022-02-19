Revitalizing Military Circle: Pharrell, Emmitt Smith among developers to present proposals to Norfolk City Council

Pharrell Williams walks into Norfolk City Hall before meeting with Norfolk City Council to present his company's proposal to redevelop Military Circle Mall Saturday February 19, 2022. Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Norfolk native and S.B. Ballard founder Stephen Ballard has fond memories of the Military Circle area’s heyday. At Bennigan’s, his usual Friday night hangout, cocktails were 75 cents and nachos were $3. “It was great,” Ballard said.

Ballard and his partners hope to bring that nostalgia back. The group was one of three finalists to present redevelopment proposals for Military Circle mall to Norfolk City Council members in a series of meetings Thursday and Saturday.

Ballard’s team, which also includes former NFL star Emmitt Smith, hopes to construct a 15,000-seat arena along with a mix of retail offices, housing, green space and a 128-room hotel. The arena would be operated by ASM Global, which also manages the Cypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles and the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Chuck Steedman, an ASM vice president, called the arena a “perfect, perfect anchor” for the project. ASM President and CEO Ron Bension, appearing by video call, said the Norfolk market was great but underserved for music performances. Once built, he said the arena will be “the best music venue in the region.”

Developers want to begin construction in 2023 and finish the arena by May 2026. Construction would be complete in 2029.

A proposal from Virginia Beach developer Bruce Thompson and others is not anchored by an arena. Instead, The Well would feature a 9-acre lake centerpiece and a 5,000-seat amphitheater. The development also would include more than 477,000 square feet of office space, a 200-room hotel, 864 housing units and more than 159,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space.

Thompson said he’s intimately familiar with the area — his first store, a ski shop, was in Military Circle mall.

“I applaud the city for recognizing the unique opportunity and the unique piece of real estate there,” Thompson said.

As to why his team chose a park over an arena, Thompson said he believed the latter would require upfront public money and higher taxes from a hospitality-based economy, along with various real estate taxes. Thompson brought up a presentation slide filled with headlines of failed arena referendums and proposals in cities like Richmond, Denver and Virginia Beach. Instead, he hopes to create Norfolk’s version of Central Park by creating 40 acres of open space.

Thompson said construction could begin within 12 months of a signed development agreement.

A team led by Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams also hopes to anchor its Military Circle project with an arena seating up to 16,500. The project would include 1 million square feet of office space, a 200-room hotel, 708 multifamily housing units, 147 townhome units and 288 affordable housing units.

Williams described the proposed development as a place where a child living in an affordable housing unit could walk out their front door and see a doctor working in nearby medical facilities or where they go to school.

“This is about changing the game,” Williams said.

Part of that vision meant poaching some of the best national and international talent for the development team, Williams said. That includes David Adjaye, an architect whose resume includes buildings like the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington and Denver’s Museum of Contemporary Art. Speaking by video call, Adjaye said the development could become an international model for an eco-friendly community.

Construction will take about seven to eight years, according to the project proposal.

The three proposals were first revealed six months ago by the city’s economic development department. Next, the city’s economic development department will choose a proposal to recommend to both city council and the Norfolk Economic Development Authority for final approval.

