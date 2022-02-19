ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Revitalizing Military Circle: Pharrell, Emmitt Smith among developers to present proposals to Norfolk City Council

By Trevor Metcalfe, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Af2C6_0eJcBqm100
Pharrell Williams walks into Norfolk City Hall before meeting with Norfolk City Council to present his company's proposal to redevelop Military Circle Mall Saturday February 19, 2022. Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Norfolk native and S.B. Ballard founder Stephen Ballard has fond memories of the Military Circle area’s heyday. At Bennigan’s, his usual Friday night hangout, cocktails were 75 cents and nachos were $3. “It was great,” Ballard said.

Ballard and his partners hope to bring that nostalgia back. The group was one of three finalists to present redevelopment proposals for Military Circle mall to Norfolk City Council members in a series of meetings Thursday and Saturday.

Ballard’s team, which also includes former NFL star Emmitt Smith, hopes to construct a 15,000-seat arena along with a mix of retail offices, housing, green space and a 128-room hotel. The arena would be operated by ASM Global, which also manages the Cypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles and the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Chuck Steedman, an ASM vice president, called the arena a “perfect, perfect anchor” for the project. ASM President and CEO Ron Bension, appearing by video call, said the Norfolk market was great but underserved for music performances. Once built, he said the arena will be “the best music venue in the region.”

Developers want to begin construction in 2023 and finish the arena by May 2026. Construction would be complete in 2029.

A proposal from Virginia Beach developer Bruce Thompson and others is not anchored by an arena. Instead, The Well would feature a 9-acre lake centerpiece and a 5,000-seat amphitheater. The development also would include more than 477,000 square feet of office space, a 200-room hotel, 864 housing units and more than 159,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space.

Thompson said he’s intimately familiar with the area — his first store, a ski shop, was in Military Circle mall.

“I applaud the city for recognizing the unique opportunity and the unique piece of real estate there,” Thompson said.

As to why his team chose a park over an arena, Thompson said he believed the latter would require upfront public money and higher taxes from a hospitality-based economy, along with various real estate taxes. Thompson brought up a presentation slide filled with headlines of failed arena referendums and proposals in cities like Richmond, Denver and Virginia Beach. Instead, he hopes to create Norfolk’s version of Central Park by creating 40 acres of open space.

Thompson said construction could begin within 12 months of a signed development agreement.

A team led by Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams also hopes to anchor its Military Circle project with an arena seating up to 16,500. The project would include 1 million square feet of office space, a 200-room hotel, 708 multifamily housing units, 147 townhome units and 288 affordable housing units.

Williams described the proposed development as a place where a child living in an affordable housing unit could walk out their front door and see a doctor working in nearby medical facilities or where they go to school.

“This is about changing the game,” Williams said.

Part of that vision meant poaching some of the best national and international talent for the development team, Williams said. That includes David Adjaye, an architect whose resume includes buildings like the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington and Denver’s Museum of Contemporary Art. Speaking by video call, Adjaye said the development could become an international model for an eco-friendly community.

Construction will take about seven to eight years, according to the project proposal.

The three proposals were first revealed six months ago by the city’s economic development department. Next, the city’s economic development department will choose a proposal to recommend to both city council and the Norfolk Economic Development Authority for final approval.

Trevor Metcalfe, 757-222-5345, trevor.metcalfe@pilotonline.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Virginian-Pilot

‘A place of coming together’: Drum-like design of new African American cultural center unveiled in Virginia Beach

In African culture, a drum can be used as a communication tool, Amelia Ross-Hammond told Virginia Beach City Council members Tuesday. It’s fitting, she said, that the design of the planned African American Cultural Center in Virginia Beach will be inspired by the instrument. “African American stories matter,” said Ross-Hammond, chair of the center’s board of directors. “This is not just my ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Hampton Roads nonprofit helps child care center directors streamline their businesses

The problem is simple: If working mothers don’t have safe, reliable and quality child care, they cannot stay in nor return to the workforce. More than 2 million women left the workforce in 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The movement is called the “she-cession.” The solution may not be as simple, but a new nonprofit program is working to fix it. The work of an advisory ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Coast Guard lieutenant launches candle business during pandemic

With a background in hazardous substance training, Savannah Kuntz is aware of the science behind candles and indoor air quality. So when Kuntz, a Coast Guard lieutenant, started Even Keel Candle Co. in October 2020, she focused on sustainably sourced and ethically made hand-poured vegan soy candles. “By making your own, I know exactly what goes into them and exactly what doesn’t,” Kuntz said. ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy