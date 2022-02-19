ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Remember When The Cash Family Nixed A Johnny Cash “Ring Of Fire” Hemorrhoid Commercial?

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GloBo_0eJcBkit00
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

When June Carter Cash and Merle Kilgore first penned “Ring Of Fire,” something tells me they never saw this coming.

Of course, “Ring Of Fire” was popularized by Johnny Cash in 1963, and went on to become one of the most iconic country music songs of all time.

According to her autobiography, I Walked The Line: My Life With Johnny, Cash’s first wife Vivian alleges that Johnny wrote the song himself but gave the credit to June Carter.

And it pissed Vivian off because she could tell he was smitten by her:

“One day in early 1963, while gardening in the yard, Johnny told me about a song he had just written with Merle Kilgore and Curly while out fishing on Lake Casitas.

‘I’m gonna give June half credit on a song I just wrote,’ Johnny said. ‘It’s called “Ring of Fire.”‘

‘Why?’ I asked, wiping dirt from my hands. The mere mention of her name annoyed me. I was sick of hearing about her.

‘She needs the money,’ he said, avoiding my stare. ‘And I feel sorry for her.’

I was so naïve and trusting. The idea made me uncomfortable, but I didn’t argue about it. I still believed everything Johnny told me.

To this day, it confounds me to hear the elaborate details June told of writing that song for Johnny. She didn’t write that song any more than I did.

The truth is, Johnny wrote that song, while pilled up and drunk, about a certain private female body part. All those years of her claiming she wrote it herself, and she probably never knew what the song was really about.”

Of course, Johnny would go on to divorce Vivian in 1966 and would later marry June Carter in 1968… so her fears proved to be true.

But whether it was written by Johnny or June, and whether it was about female body parts or burning love, “Ring Of Fire” firmly cemented its place in the country music history books.

However, in 2004, it took a funny twist.

Merle Kilgore, the co-writer of the song and manager of Hank Williams Jr., got a call from Florida television producer who cooked up the idea to feature “Ring Of Fire” in a hemorrhoid commercial for Preparation H.

Ok, that’s pretty funny… I mean, it’s a perfect fit.

Kilgore thought it was funny and had even made that joke himself in the past, but the Cash Family wasn’t having any of it.

Rosanne Cash told The Tennessean in a 2004 interview:

“He started talking about this moronic tie-in without talking to any of us. The song is about the transformative power of love and that’s what it has always meant to me and that’s what it will always mean to the Cash children.”

Kilgore apologized, and the commercial idea got thrown in the trash.

“I certainly didn’t want to upset the Cash family because I love them. I just thought it was kind of funny.”

Oh, what could’ve been…

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Collider

From 'Stagecoach' to 'The Muppet Show': The Strange Filmography of Johnny Cash

For some, country music is the life-blood of hard-working Americans, and who better exemplifies the country spirit than Johnny Cash? The Man in Black (as he was often called) was an American icon, one who wore his heartstrings on his sleeve and sung about any and everything he was passionate about. While many people are familiar with the biopic Walk the Line, which starred Joaquin Phoenix as Cash and Reese Witherspoon as his second wife June Carter Cash, others might not know that the country legend had a strange filmography alongside his musical success, much like his Million Dollar Quartet partner Elvis Presley.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What James Arness Did Later in Life

After 20 years of “Gunsmoke,” many fans wondered what happened to star James Arness in his golden years. How could they forget the TV star who acted for 20 years on their television screens?. In 1998, a TV Guide survey of 50,000 readers said “Gunsmoke” was their favorite...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Winner Says They're 'Broke'

Winning American Idol wasn't all it was cracked up to be to 2020's winner Samantha Diaz, who goes by the stage name Just Sam. The 23-year-old won season 18 of the singing competition while doing all of her live performances in her Los Angeles hotel room. Diaz was a subway performer in New York City before American Idol, and she had hoped that winning the competition and record deal would change her life. However, in a recent string of Instagram Stories, Diaz explained that things had not worked out as she'd hoped and that she's gone "broke" since her time on television.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Williams Jr.
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Rosanne Cash
Person
June Carter Cash
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill & Daughter Audrey McGraw Rock Matching Daisy Dukes In Throwback Pics

Faith and her youngest daughter Audrey are totally ‘twinning’ with white tees and denim shorts in the adorable snaps from their recent family vacation. Faith Hill and her youngest daughter Audrey McGraw are all about twinning! The 54-year-old country music star’s baby girl, 19, took to her Instagram on Tuesday (February 1) to share adorable throwback snaps of the pair in matching outfits. In the two photos (below), Faith and Audrey could totally pass as sisters! The “Breathe” hitmaker looks super chic in her casual ensemble of daisy dukes, a white tee and designer sunglasses. Audrey followed suit, wearing the exact same wardrobe except for a baseball cap, and captured the post, “twinning in 2019.”
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Miranda Lambert Shares Intimate Photos With Her Husband in Honor of Their Anniversary

Is it getting hot in here or is it just us? Singer Miranda Lambert isn’t shy about showing off her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and we can’t blame her. Since the two met, they’ve been #CoupleGoals in our book. As an award-winning country singer, Miranda’s a busy busy bee, but she always makes sure to make time for her husband...even if that means he’s alongside her for a steamy music video.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley’s Children: Meet Her Two Children, Including Her Daughter With Elvis

Priscilla Presley has raised two amazing children during her legendary life. Meet daughter Lisa Marie Presley and son Navarone Garibaldi here!. Priscilla Presley became a household name when she began dating the rock and roll legend Elvis Presley. Marrying in 1967 during a Las Vegas ceremony, the pair would go on to separate five years later and divorce in 1973. After his untimely death in 1977, Priscilla became the chairwoman and president of Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) and her first venture was turning the singer’s lavish Graceland estate into a wildly popular tourist attraction. She would later find success as an actress, starring for four years on the beloved 80s soap Dallas and flexing her funny bone in all three Naked Gun films.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hemorrhoid#Ring Of Fire
Popculture

Carrie Underwood Shows off Son's Elaborate Birthday Cake as He Turns 3

While she Is best known for being a country music star, Carrie Underwood is also a devoted mom to two boys. Underwood shares 6-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Jacob with husband Mike Fisher, and, and the Grammy winner recently documented the elaborate birthday cake that they commissioned for their youngest's third birthday. Underwood shouted out the Nashville bakery Ivey Cake on her Instagram while sharing some photos of the Paw Patrol-themed confection.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Sam Elliott Roasted Tim McGraw With Just Two Words After He Forgot His Lines

“1883” star Sam Elliott remains a favorite among Outsiders. Now, the actor lies at the head of the cast of the new series, playing the character Shea Brennan. Shea leads an immigrant caravan across the hard terrain of the American Midwest. During the journey, he finds himself frequently seeking the input of James Dutton, played by beloved country star, Tim McGraw.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's lavish Nashville home could rival a palace – see inside

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill reportedly have a joint net worth of $165million – so it's not surprising they own some luxury real estate. The country superstars live in Nashville, Tennessee in a five-bedroom, ten-bathroom, 22,460-square-foot property, and now that their three daughters have all flown the nest – they have the expansive home all to themselves! Tim will often give fans a glimpse inside their house on social media, and to say that it could rival a palace is an understatement.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood: Meet the Mothers of His 8 Children

Actor and director Clint Eastwood has a variegated brood. He’s fathered a lot of different children by a half-dozen different women. But the kids seem to get along with their father, and with each other, despite those differences. Eastwood’s firstborn daughter, Laurie Murray, was adopted at birth, and the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What Was Dennis Weaver’s Real Name?

Dennis Weaver of Gunsmoke and McCloud fame definitely was a throwback to another era of America. He was born and raised in middle America, living in Missouri, then Louisiana. He grew up during the Great Depression, so his parents moved the family for work, which was why Weaver also spent time in California and Oregon. Long before he ever became famous for playing Chester on Gunsmoke, folks called him Bill. That was his name, Bill Weaver. He served his country as a pilot in World War II. And when he left the Navy, he was a super athlete, first competing for a junior college in Missouri, then as an Oklahoma Sooner.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

99K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy