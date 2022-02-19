ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potsdam, NY

State Police investigate fatal shooting in Potsdam

By Harrison Gereau, Richard Roman
 4 days ago

POTSDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the village of Potsdam. Potsdam Police said an unconscious female was located on College Park Road.

On Friday, at about 5:51 p.m., Potsdam located a 21-year-old female lying on the side of the road with gunshot wounds. Police said the female was transported to Canton Potsdam Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The victim, Elizabeth Howell, 21, of Patterson, was a student at Potsdam’s Crane School of Music, according to state police.

The suspect is still at large. Local police agencies have asked members of the public in both St. Lawrence County and neighboring Frankin County to lock their doors, remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activity to Potsdam Village Police at (315) 265-2121, by calling 911, or to University Police at (315) 267-2222.

The SUNY Potsdam Counseling Center announced Saturday it will mobilize efforts for drop-in support starting Sunday. In the meantime, students affected by this incident are encouraged to call their Reachout number at (315) 265-2422.

