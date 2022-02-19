ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sammy Guevara Reveals He Got Hurt At AEW Dynamite

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a post on Twitter, Sammy Guevara revealed that he suffered an injury during his match with Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. Guevara suffered a scratched cornea and noted he was finally...

