ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Could projected surplus help improve state-local relations?

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zHsG9_0eJcAKrU00

Wisconsin Policy Forum

With new projections that the state’s bottom line will grow by $2.9 billion over the current two-year budget, Wisconsin lawmakers from both parties are debating how to utilize this newfound windfall.

The state’s unprecedented fiscal position may create the best opportunity in years to help local governments with their growing challenges — including those posed by a tight labor market and high inflation — and ease longstanding conflicts in the state-local funding relationship.

State tax collections for the period covered by the current state budget (July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023) are now projected to exceed budgeted projections by $2.51 billion, or 6.7%. Combined with other developments, this means the state is now projected to enjoy a $3.91 billion gross general fund balance at the end of the two-year budget cycle. In addition, the state’s rainy day fund is expected to remain at a record-high $1.73 billion throughout this budget.

Consequently, state policymakers now must decide how to use some or all of the projected surplus. One option that has fallen beneath the radar thus far is using some portion of the funds to help address financial challenges faced by municipal and county governments throughout Wisconsin.

In 1911, Wisconsin leaders created the first state income tax in the country. Municipalities initially received 70% of the state income tax collections, counties 20%, and the state 10%.

Over time, not only has the percentage of revenues paid to local governments dramatically declined but also the concept of “sharing” state tax revenues as they grow has been abandoned. While state income tax collections more than tripled since the early 1990s, appropriations for the shared revenue program — the primary mechanism for upholding the state’s original commitment to redistribute some portion of state income and sales tax collections to local governments — have declined.

Strict limits on the extent to which municipalities and counties can increase property taxes have caused those revenues to lag inflation in all but two years since 2011. Meanwhile, local governments now face new cost concerns resulting from the state’s extremely tight labor market and mounting expenditure pressures in areas like public health, human services, and public safety.

Given these factors, it is questionable whether many local governments will be able to stave off service cuts without some relief from the state once federal relief funds are exhausted.

If state leaders wish to use a portion of the projected surplus to help local governments in the next state budget, options could include increasing the shared revenue appropriation and tying it to inflation, as well as narrower approaches aimed at shoring up specific services, like increasing reimbursement for EMS services. Reconsidering levy limits also may be an option, either in general or to exempt specific services.

The state’s unprecedented fund balances and surging tax collections may now offer the best opportunity in decades to reconsider the local government revenue structure and ensure appropriate capacity for the delivery of vital services by county and municipal governments across Wisconsin.

This information is provided to Wisconsin Newspaper Association members as a service of the Wisconsin Policy Forum, the state’s leading resource for nonpartisan state and local government research and civic education. Learn more at wispolicyforum.org.

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

$380M budget surplus projected for North Dakota

(The Center Square) – Predictions from the North Dakota Office of Management and Budget (OMB) show a $380 million budget surplus when the biennial budget ends June 30, 2023. The state is expected to take in $5.5 billion during the budget term, which began in July 2021, according to a presentation by Joe Morrissette, OMB director to the Government Finance Committee. Expenditures are projected at $5.1 billion, he said. The North Dakota Legislature meets in odd-numbered years and enacts a biennial budget that begins on the following July 1.
POLITICS
Florida Phoenix

How do lawmakers get local pet projects in the state budget? It isn’t easy or always transparent

Quality Journalism for Critical Times When lawmakers came to the Capitol in January for the 2022 legislative session, their annual wish list was ballooning with billions of dollars for pet projects that, if approved, could be a goldmine for local constituents. Legislators hoped to slip in as many local projects as possible in the overall 2022-23 state budget for Florida. […] The post How do lawmakers get local pet projects in the state budget? It isn’t easy or always transparent appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Local Leaders Get Educated on Cyber Security with Help of State Organizations

Today local governments across New York State received an introductory "primer" packet of information to educate themselves on cyber security. The primer was created by the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) and the Center of Technology in Government at SUNY Albany, looking to teach local leaders how to best defend their communities from the threat of cyber attacks on local organizations such as health services, jails, 9-1-1, board of elections, and other important public data.
POLITICS
WBAY Green Bay

Flushed wipes, pads nearly cause public works catastrophe

Anglers aren't shy about showing off their catch after a harsh day in the elements. Oshkosh anthropology professor explores Laurie Depies case. Laurie's mother says she welcomes the renewed interest in the case. Police, safety groups collect old handheld devices. Updated: 3 hours ago. Online predators are finding children on...
OSHKOSH, WI
1520 The Ticket

10 Wisconsin Towns That Suck to Live in

When you are thinking about places to possibly move, you might wanna think again and avoid these towns in Wisconsin. RS. How did this "sucky" list come together? There is a "suck" formula... Population Density. Highest Unemployment Rates. Income for residents. High Housing Vacancy Rate. Education levels. Crime rates. OK,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Oshkosh UAW Worker To Ron Johnson: “You Haven’t Been Well Informed”

During a Wednesday evening telephone “town hall” event, a United Auto Workers Local 578 member from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, called out Ron Johnson for being “in favor of moving the [Oshkosh Corp.] postal [vehicle manufacturing] contract to South Carolina” when “we’re short on jobs in the Fox Valley.”
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Property Taxes#State Income Tax#Wisconsin Policy Forum
La Crosse Tribune

From Trump Country to Madison, plenty of small mistakes on Wisconsin ballot certificates

TOWN OF HERMAN — Of the nearly 1,400 absentee ballot certificates, maybe 45 or 50 were worth a second look. Seven of the certificates, printed on the back of the return envelopes containing absentee ballots, lacked a witness address, which should have disqualified the associated ballots immediately. Eight others listed addresses but no ZIP codes, city or state. Some were not dated, or displayed dates that had been crossed out and corrected.
MADISON, WI
Fox11online.com

Only 1 Wisconsin county left with 'critically high' COVID-19 spread

MADISON (WLUK) -- As COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to decline following the omicron variant surge, only one county is left in the "critically high" level of virus spread. The state Department of Health Services' weekly update showed only Douglas County in far northwestern Wisconsin in the "critically high" category....
WISCONSIN STATE
Marin Independent Journal

Marin Voice: Budget surplus could help fix long-term pension issues for teachers, school staff

School districts continue to face serious challenges and, while our teachers and staff persevere through the pandemic’s evolving landscape, we need to acknowledge the challenges facing us, some new and some old. Marin districts have appropriately focused on and prioritized safe in-person instruction, while continuing to address additional issues...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
MyWabashValley.com

State of Illinois launches new project to help students choose the right college

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE), the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) and the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) recently launched a new collaborative project that makes it easier for students and parents to make an informed college choice. According to officials, the Illinois...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
iheart.com

State Of California Estimating Larger Budget Surplus

The state of California is estimating they have a bigger budget surplus than previously thought. When Governor Gavin Newsom originally unveiled his 2022-2023 budget proposal for the state of California back in January, his administration forecast a $45.7 billion surplus. However, according to a new update notice from the state Legislative Analyst Office for the month of February, the surplus could reportedly be $6 to $23 billion more this year, due to incoming funding from personal incomes, sales and corporation taxes. Via the newly projected surplus numbers, Governor Newsom indicated the likelihood of another round of rebates for taxpayers, but has yet to provide details on potential amounts and eligibility. Last year, there were two rounds of direct payments, the Golden State Stimulus I and Golden State Stimulus II. Newsom’s proposed state budget didn’t contain tax rebates, but he has indicated the final revision “likely” will include the checks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sun-Journal

Gov. Mills unveils budget blueprint for projected $822 million surplus

Gov. Janet Mills released a supplemental budget proposal Tuesday that would return half of the state’s projected $822 million surplus to taxpayers in the form of direct checks, spend $100 million to fix roads and bridges and increase the state’s Rainy Day fund to more than $500 million for the first time in state history.
MAINE STATE
WTAJ

State Parks could receive $135 million to aid backlog of projects

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At a time when the number of state park visitors is climbing, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is facing a $1.4 billion dollar deficit. $135 million in funding from Governor Tom Wolf’s proposed budget plan would help with the backlog of projects. “People think of us as […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Farmers Union takes on monopolies, lobbies for change

On Monday the Wisconsin Farmers Union released a short film called “Get Loud: The Fight for the Soul of Agriculture.”. “The current food system is not serving farmers, laborers in the supply chain, nor consumers. Instead, it’s serving a handful of powerful monopolies,” says WFU Communications Director Danielle Endvick, who appears in the film from her family farm.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy