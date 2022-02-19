ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton gets a solid road win at Saint Joseph’s

By John Tisdell
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sxVWx_0eJcAHDJ00
Home of the Flyers

Philadelphia, PA — The Dayton Flyers put together one of their solid games of the season in a 74-62 win at Saint Joseph’s Saturday afternoon at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

DaRon Holmes II and Malachi Smith led the way. Holmes scored 18 points for UD while Smith had a double-double: 16 points and 10 rebounds. He also dished out six assists. Kobe Elvis added 13 points, Toumani Camara had 12 and Koby Brea scored 10 points. The Flyers made 54 percent of their shots (26-48) while holding the Hawks to under 40 percent shooting from the field (21-53), including eight made three-pointers. Dayton improves to 19-8 overall, 11-3 in the Atlantic 10.

Taylor Funk’s four-point play tied the game at 11-11 with 12:49 left in the first half but Brea answered with a three-pointer that put UD ahead for good, 14-11. They led, 18-16, but went on a 7-0 run capped by a Camara dunk to increase it 25-16. The Flyers continued to push it after a Saint Joe’s timeout as three-pointers each by Mali Smith and Brea extended it to 35-25. Dayton led, 38-30, at halftime.

Mustapha Amzil’s three-point play gave UD a 47-32 advantage to start the second half but the Hawks went on a 7-0 run capped by a Cameron Brown three to cut it to 47-39. Elvis buried a fadeaway and Brea scored to expand it to 51-39. Smith’s second trey of the game gave the Flyers their largest lead of the game, 61-44. The Hawks got back within eight, 70-62, but Smith and Elvis sealed the game from the foul line.

Dayton’s next game will be Wednesday night when they host UMass at the UD Arena. Pre-game coverage begins at 6 pm, tip-off is at 7 pm and Flyer Feedback follows the game from Flanagan’s Pub on the home of the Flyers; 1290 and 95-7, WHIO.

You can also listen to the game online here at WHIO.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
