ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Alleged NYC bank robber demands money with note, makes off with $600

By Dean Balsamini
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Xgbt_0eJcACng00
People stand inside the TD Bank in Williamsburg following the robbery. Michael Dalton

At least he was warm.

A robber clad in a puffy winter jacket allegedly knocked off a TD Bank in Brooklyn, snatching $600, police said.

The suspect, a man in his 50s, clad in the jacket, black pants, black sneakers and a black face mask, walked into the Graham Avenue bank in Williamsburg shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday and “passed a note demanding money and got $600,” an NYPD spokeswoman said.

No one was injured and no weapon was displayed, police said. There were no arrests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45XjMq_0eJcACng00
The alleged robber made off with $600 and did not use a weapon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRruG_0eJcACng00
Police investigate the Brooklyn TD Bank that an unidentified man robbed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKIRJ_0eJcACng00
Police have not yet made an arrest in the case.

Comments / 17

Kanisha Vinson
4d ago

and I'm quite sure it's camera's inside and outside the bank how they don't have the the suspect on video that's something else to look at that really needs to be under investigation totally

Reply
3
Marlon Reyes
4d ago

$600 💵 only hahahahaha and when you get caught you going to do 600 years a 💵 per year 😅🤣😂😆🙃

Reply(1)
9
Kanisha Vinson
4d ago

something is not right in this picture no weapon just a note it had to be an inside job why I say that due to this matter other protocols and procedures that could have took place.

Reply(4)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy