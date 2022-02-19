Alleged NYC bank robber demands money with note, makes off with $600
At least he was warm.
A robber clad in a puffy winter jacket allegedly knocked off a TD Bank in Brooklyn, snatching $600, police said.
The suspect, a man in his 50s, clad in the jacket, black pants, black sneakers and a black face mask, walked into the Graham Avenue bank in Williamsburg shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday and “passed a note demanding money and got $600,” an NYPD spokeswoman said.
No one was injured and no weapon was displayed, police said. There were no arrests.
Comments / 17