Brooke Shields Recently Revealed She Swears By This Gentle & Organic Cleanser For Her Mature Skin

By Delilah Gray
 4 days ago
Brooke Shields Andres Otero/Everett Collection.

With aging gracefully, Brooke Shields is a queen. In one of Vogue’s most recent “Get Ready With Me” videos, Shields broke down her entire skincare routine, every gentle product at a time. (You can watch the video HERE). From serums to tools, she knows how to treat herself and her go-to face cleanser has us doing an in-real-life heart eye emoji in response to it.

In the video, for her first step, she applies two pumps of the True Botanical Face Cleanser, saying, “I’m not afraid to put it everywhere.” While she’s rubbing the product into her face, she tells the audience, “I like this cleanser because it gets all the dirt. It doesn’t have any residue, but is also really gentle on my skin.”

She added, “I used to use really harsh cleanser because I thought that it was ideal to strip the first layer of skin off.” She laughed before ending by saying, “Now that I’m older and don’t have as much elasticity in my skin, I realized I might need to be more gentle.” So if you want gentle and Shields-approved, look no further than the True Botanicals Organic Cleanser.

Courtesy of True Botanicals True Botanicals.

The True Botanicals Organic Cleanser is a versatile cleanser that both conditions and cleanses the skin. Infused with green tea, lavender, and jasmine, this natural cleanser is perfect for mature skin that needs a powerful yet gentle cleanser.

It works by using its natural ingredients to purify and refresh the skin without feeling stripped. You use it by gently massaging a few pumps into your skin and rinse afterward.

