Gunman, Getaway Driver Charged In Deadly South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor

Knowah Crowderparham and Alexa Hess Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

Two people have been charged in connection with a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead in the parking lot of a Willingboro shopping center earlier this month, authorities announced.

The victim, Adam Janson, 19, had gotten into a car with Knowah Crowderparham, 21, and Alexa Hess, 19 — who was driving — when an argument broke out in the car the evening of Feb. 10, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Crowderparham, of Beverly City, shot Janson as he tried getting out of the car at Kennedy Plaza on JFK Way around 7:30 p.m., Coffina said alongside local police. Janson's body was found outside of a pizza shop, police said.

Crowderparham and Hess took the car to a nearby home to clean it, authorities said.

Crowderparham was charged with Murder (First Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree), Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Second Degree), Possession of a Firearm (Second Degree), two counts of Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons (Second Degree), Endangering an Injured Victim (Third Degree) and Conspiracy (Third Degree).

He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly. A detention hearing was expected to be scheduled in the coming days in Superior Court, and the case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Hess was charged with Endangering an Injured Victim (Third Degree), Conspiracy (Third Degree), Hindering (Third Degree), Obstructing the Administration of Law (Fourth Degree) and Tampering with Physical Evidence (Fourth Degree). She was taken into custody on Feb. 13 and lodged Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing pending a detention hearing in Superior Court. The charges against Hess will also be presented to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The investigation is being conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Willingboro Township Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detectives Jenn Marchese and Kevin Merrigan, and WTPD Detective Monica Pogorzelski.

The defendants will be prosecuted by BCPO Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Hutchinson.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.