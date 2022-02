GALVESTON, Texas — It's the first of two weekends for "Mardi Gras! Galveston," and with the beautiful weather, many people are flocking to the island. People are excited to be celebrating Mardi Gras in Galveston after the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19. This event is actually the third-largest Mardi Gras celebration in the country, and this is the first of two weekends filled with concerts, parades, balcony parties and balls.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO