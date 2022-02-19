ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sport court denies US Olympic figure skaters’ medal ceremony request

By Conor Skelding
 4 days ago
The International Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected American silver medalists' request for a medal ceremony. AP

They wanted their moment on the podium, but American figure skaters who lost out on a medal ceremony after taking second place to scandal-scarred Russian Kamila Valieva won’t be getting one.

The International Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected an appeal from the Americans, who took silver in the team skate to the Russian group, which included Valieva.

Court of Arbitration for Sport, which met for 2.5 hours Saturday, did not explain its decision, but promised more information soon.

Nine American skaters had sought a public medal ceremony for the figure skating team event — which has not been held, after Valieva, 15, came under investigation for doping.

They’ll now receive their medals after her case is closed — maybe years from now. If she is ultimately disqualified, they’ll receive gold medals.

CAS allowed Valieva to compete solo, over the objections of the International Olympic Committee, which said it would not award any medals in competitions where she came in third or better.

The Americans took silver in the team skate competition, but will not receive their medals until Russian figure skater Russian Kamila Valieva’s case is closed.

An error-filled performance last week landed her fourth in women’s single skating.

With Post wires

