Wyandotte County, KS

30-year-old father pleads guilty to killing his 3-year-old daughter

Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 4 days ago
Wyandotte County, KANSAS – According to the court documents, the 30-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, aggravated endangerment of a...

Eric
3d ago

poor child and as for the dad I would beat you every day of your life if I was locked up with you and believe me I've been to prison did a nice bit of time turned my life around but boy you would be the first person the COs would lay out on the floor free game in house now ... you'll get yours

Flo Krol
3d ago

What a beautiful child, the "Dad " should get the maximum sentence, his prison people hopefully will give him a great welcome, or karma

Michael Pierson
3d ago

Hope they give him the Death penalty " and not wait 30 yrs to do it

