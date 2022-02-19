30-year-old father pleads guilty to killing his 3-year-old daughter

Police officials said the 32-year-old mother reportedly left her her non-verbal autistic 5-year-old son in a dark, dead-end street before driving off. The boy was later found walking nearby by passing motorists. “These types of cases simply break your heart. All children should grow up loved and wanted. I hope the child ultimately lands in a caring, loving home.” prosecutors said. The boy is now in the custody of Jobs and Family Services.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO