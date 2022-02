"Uncharted" topped the box office its opening night taking in $15.4 million in ticket sales. AP

Two new films topped the domestic box office on their opening night Friday.

“Uncharted” — a treasure-hunt flick based on a video game — raked in $15.4 million in its premiere, according to IMDB’s Box Office Mojo database.

Road-trip comedy “Dog” came next with $5 million on its opening night.

Mystery movie, “Death on the Nile” came in third with $1.8 million on Friday and has made over $20 million since its release.

