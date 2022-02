Feb. 21 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched 46 of the company's own Starlink broadband Internet communications satellites from Florida on Monday. The mission, Starlink 4-8, was the first since the company lost about 40 of the Starlink satellites on Feb. 4 during a solar storm that thickened the air and caused the satellites to burn up as they crashed back through the atmosphere.

