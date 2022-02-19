Penguins re-sign Chad Ruhwedel for two-year contract extension

PITTSBURGH, PA: Chad Ruhwedel of the Penguins skates during the third period in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract extension.

General Manager Ron Hextall made the announcement Saturday.

The extension will start following the 2021-22 season and run through the 2023-24 season, and will carry an average annual value of $800,000.

“Chad exemplifies what it means to be a teammate,” said Hextall. “His work ethic and positive attitude never wavers and we are happy he will be a part of our team for the next couple of years.”

31-year-old Ruhwedel has appeared in 47 games this season, and has one goal, five assists, six points and a plus-3 in 15:25 minutes per game. In a release, the team said he has been a staple to Pittsburgh’s penalty killing unit.

Ruhwedel has appeared in 234 career NHL games between his time in Pittsburgh and with the Buffalo Sabres.

©2022 Cox Media Group