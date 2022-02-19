Penguins re-sign Chad Ruhwedel for two-year contract extension
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract extension.
General Manager Ron Hextall made the announcement Saturday.
The extension will start following the 2021-22 season and run through the 2023-24 season, and will carry an average annual value of $800,000.
“Chad exemplifies what it means to be a teammate,” said Hextall. “His work ethic and positive attitude never wavers and we are happy he will be a part of our team for the next couple of years.”
31-year-old Ruhwedel has appeared in 47 games this season, and has one goal, five assists, six points and a plus-3 in 15:25 minutes per game. In a release, the team said he has been a staple to Pittsburgh’s penalty killing unit.
Ruhwedel has appeared in 234 career NHL games between his time in Pittsburgh and with the Buffalo Sabres.
