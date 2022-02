There isn't a lot of spare time for the starting goalie during pregame warmups, but Jean-Francois Berube found a second or two. Before he skated in his first NHL game in almost four years, Berube stepped away from the barrage of pucks sent toward the netminder before the game and headed to the Zamboni tunnel at Nationwide Arena. There, he shared a moment through the glass with his wife, Michelle, and their 19-month-old son Cayden before heading back to the crease.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO