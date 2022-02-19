ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Gary Neville jokes about earning Harry Kane a transfer after his goal against Man City boosts Liverpool’s title hopes

By Dylan Terry
 4 days ago
GARY NEVILLE joked he wants to secure Harry Kane a transfer to Manchester City after his two goals for Tottenham blew the title race wide open.

Kane, 28, netted a stoppage time winner for Spurs as they beat the champions 3-2 in a thrilling finale at the Etihad.

Kane headed the winner for Spurs against Man City on Saturday evening Credit: Getty
Kane discussed his future with Neville last summer during a round of golf Credit: Sky Sports
Neville tweeted immediately after Spurs' Kane-inspired win over Man City

His match-winning display comes less than six months after he attempted to engineer a move away from North London and sign for Man City.

It never came off as Tottenham chief Daniel Levy blocked him from leaving the club.

But one way Kane tried to force their hand was to conduct an in-depth interview with Neville on a golf course.

He detailed why he was considering leaving Tottenham and what his future could hold.

And now Neville has hilariously said he wants to get Kane back on the golf course after the Spurs man did Liverpool a huge favour in their pursuit of the title.

On Twitter, Neville referenced his previous interview with the England captain, saying: "Time for a round of golf."

Prior to Spurs' sensational 3-2 victory over Man City, Pep Guardiola revealed earlier this week that his side tried to sign Kane four times.

He said: “We tried [to sign him] but it was far away from being done because Tottenham were clear this is not going to happen.

"And when that happens two, three, four times, it’s over.”

He then went on to add: “Now you can say, ‘Harry Kane didn’t come and everything is going well’ but at the time I didn’t know it.

"We lost to Spurs on opening day and Leicester in the Community Shield.

“And I don’t know what will happen in the next few weeks.”

Man City's defeat to Spurs means Liverpool are now just six points behind the league leaders with a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp's men fought back from a goal down to beat Norwich 3-1 and keep their slim title ambitions alive.

And now they are right back in the hunt ahead of their home game against Leeds on Wednesday.

