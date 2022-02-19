ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

7 tips to get the most money when selling your car

By Nexstar Media Wire, Courtney Luke, Wealth of Geeks via Associated Press
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193D8V_0eJc8NXc00

More than 40-million used cars were sold last year – a United States record. Prices for used vehicles also rose, and with the microchip shortage, experts aren’t expecting things to slow down anytime soon.

But if you’d like to get the most money possible for your “previously loved” vehicle, you can’t just park it in the front yard with a “for sale” sign in the windshield. You’ll need to do your homework.

Beyond finding the right buyer, use the tips below to get the most money possible for the car you plan to sell .

Avoid Selling To A Dealer

Have you thought about trading your current vehicle for a new one from a local dealership? If so, rethink this decision.

It’s a fact that you can make much more on your used vehicle when you sell it privately (i.e., for sale by owner).

Dealers must make money on the used vehicles they accept as part of a trade. Because of this, they buy low and sell high. Therefore, they will offer as little money as they can for your used vehicle. Since a dealer is also negotiating every day (and you probably aren’t), they will be much better at convincing you that they have made a great offer.

While there can be exceptions to this, especially if you have a newer vehicle that is coming off-lease, it’s worth noting that dealers are convenient. For this reason, you will not get top dollar for your used car.

Provide Proof Of Ongoing Preventative Maintenance And Care

If you want to get the most money out of your vehicle when you are ready to sell, you must ensure it is appropriately cared for. This means investing in preventative maintenance.

You need to invest in these services and provide a potential buyer with proof of the maintenance and service. Some of the types of preventative maintenance you should give evidence of include:

Oil Changes

The motor oil in your vehicle keeps the engine working properly. This is done by lubricating all the moving parts. The protective barrier also helps regulate the engine temperature while preventing corrosion, which may cause expensive and dangerous damage that can appear on the vehicle history report when you are ready to sell.

Routine Maintenance

It’s necessary to provide maintenance for other vehicle parts, such as spark plugs, brake pads, and air filters. All these are essential to prolonging your vehicle’s life. While the parts may seem small and unimportant, you should never underestimate their role in your vehicle’s health and efficiency.

Keep it Clean

While it may not seem important, keeping your vehicle clean will help secure the car’s resale value. Try to take your vehicle through a touch-free car wash to prevent fading and rust.

Drive Safely

This may seem obvious, but it will reduce its value if your vehicle is involved in an accident. Even if you invest in repairs, cars repaired after an accident are considered a “red flag” on your vehicle history report.

Even in situations where the exterior looks fine, the buyer doesn’t have any way to know the residual or long-term effects of the accident. For this reason, they may look elsewhere to make a purchase.

Gather The Needed Paperwork

If you plan to sell your vehicle, you must provide the buyer with specific documents. Ensure you gather all the paperwork listed below to ensure the sale goes smoothly.

The Title

Your vehicle’s title shows you are its legal owner. You must sign the title to a new owner after the sale. If you are still making payments on your car loan, the lender will hold the title. It’s necessary to pay the loan balance in full before transferring the title to the buyer.

A Bill of Sale

The department of motor vehicles in your state may require you to fill out a bill of sale when you sell your car. You can probably download the form from the website. Make sure you check on the website to see if your state requires any other paperwork.

Repair and Maintenance Records

A potential buyer will want proof that your vehicle was well cared for while you owned it.

Prepare Your Vehicle For Sale

It doesn’t matter if you plan to sell your car in San Jose, CA, to a cash buyer, dealer, or private buyer, visual appeal matters. Just like with your home, curb appeal for your vehicle matters. If you want to get the most money possible for your used car, you should clean it up and take quality interior and exterior photos.

Be sure to prepare the vehicle to ensure you can capture great-looking photos from every angle, including up-close shots of all the details and features it offers.

We recommend you wait to take the photos on a nice day when optimum lighting is present. Instead, consider going to a location with a lovely ambiance, like on top of a parking garage with the skyline behind the vehicle. Be sure to eliminate all distractions, such as other vehicles or garbage from the shot.

Having quality photos of a clean car will help you attract more attention and may help you get a better offer.

Determine Your Asking Price

If you want to set a reasonable price for your vehicle, you need a valuation estimate. But, again, it’s possible to acquire this information by visiting online sites.

To determine an accurate valuation, make sure to provide information about the vehicle, including model, make, mileage, optional features and equipment, and the current condition. Then, based on where you are looking for the valuation, you may be provided the estimated trade-in value for your zip code. You may also receive the vehicle’s value for a private party sale.

You will almost immediately discover the disparity in the price for a dealer trade-in versus a private party sale. Use the numbers as an estimate or guide when determining the asking price for your vehicle. Figure out a price of approximately 20% higher than what you are willing to accept based on the valuation of your car.

Ensure Transparency

It’s essential to make sure that the description of the vehicle you write is honest and accurate. You may even want to provide potential buyers with a copy of your vehicle history report.

It doesn’t matter if you share in person or online; offering as much information as you can provide to vehicle buyers confidence that you aren’t attempting to hide a problem or defect. Transparency is also going to create that all-important foundation of trust. In the end, it will get you closer to your original asking price.

Advertise Your Vehicle

It would help to let potential buyers know you are selling your vehicle. If you plan to sell at a dealership (which is not recommended for the most money), be sure to get quotes or offers from multiple dealers. This is going to help you get the best price.

You will offer basic information about the vehicle, including condition and mileage. You will also need to go to the used car lot (in some cases), so the salespeople can inspect the car you want to sell.

If your goal is to sell to a private party, it’s necessary to create an ad. You can post the ad anywhere; just be honest when writing the description. Include as much information as you can. Put yourself in the shoes of a potential buyer and think about what you would want to know.

Take high-quality photos of the vehicle from different angles and make sure you capture the pictures at the right time of the day. When posting your for-sale ad, consider using a dedicated phone number or email address to protect your privacy. Doing this will also make it easier to ensure you respond to every potential buyer who asks a question or requests to see the vehicle.

Are You Ready to Sell Your Vehicle?

If you want to sell your vehicle for the most money possible, it’s a good idea to use the tips and information above. However, when selling a car, you need to ensure you aren’t losing too much or jeopardizing your financial situation .

This will pay off and give you the funds needed to purchase another vehicle , pay off debt , or do something else that you needed to with the funds earned from the sale. Being informed is the best way to sell your vehicle for the most money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

COVID fraudster returned to custody after violating terms of release

RALEIGH, N.C. – A  Greenville man was returned to custody after violating the terms of release pending service of his prison sentence. In May of 2021, Shawn Allen Farmer, 53, of Greenville, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for fraudulently obtaining Covid-19 disaster loans, and for engaging in bank fraud using stolen Social Security […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Hampton police expand timeline back to November for tips on Codi Bigsby

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police have expanded their timeline for which they’re seeking information about 4-year-old Codi Bigsby’s whereabouts. Codi was reported missing by his father, Cory Bigsby, in the morning on Jan. 31. He said Codi went missing from their home in the Buckroe Point Apartment Townhomes in Hampton and was last seen around 2 a.m.
HAMPTON, VA
KEVN

When should your vehicle get a car wash?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Drivers often think neglecting car washes will only affect their paint job but it’s much more than that. After significant storms, drivers are advised to wash their vehicles in order to avoid damage. Winter road salts on the roads can cause rust damage and the...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Car Wash#Air Filters
WNCT

Trump on Putin plan to recognize breakaway Ukraine regions: ‘This is genius’

(The Hill) – Former President Trump on Tuesday called Russia’s recognition of two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine a “genius” move ahead of its military invasion. In an interview on “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in eastern Ukraine on Monday was “smart” and “pretty […]
POTUS
WNCT

New Bern man sentenced to 30 years for drug, gun charges

NEW BERN, N.C. – Carlos Green, 34, of Craven County was sentenced Tuesday to 360 months in federal prison. Green was sentenced for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, 280 grams or more of cocaine […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Satellite photos give a bird’s-eye view of Ukraine crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Widely available commercial satellite imagery of Russian troop positions bracketing Ukraine provides a bird’s-eye view of an international crisis as it unfolds. But the pictures, while dramatic, have limitations. High-resolution photos from commercial satellite companies like Maxar in recent days showed Russian troop assembly areas,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
WNCT

Man killed in shooting at La Grange store

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a shooting that happened Tuesday night at a convenience store in La Grange. Deputies responded to the Stop N Go at 109 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in La Grange at around 9 p.m. to a report of a […]
LA GRANGE, NC
WNCT

Student brings gun to elementary school, dad charged

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County man is facing charges after his child took a gun to school. The incident happened Monday at Lakeforest Elementary School. Greenville Police spokesperson Kristen Hunter said a school employee found the student playing with an older, unloaded gun. No threats have been associated with this incident. Hunter said […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
Law.com

Tips for Rebuilding Your Business When Your Referral Base Retires

Nothing can stop the clock and keep us from getting older. But nothing so stated should force us into retirement. We older folks can rebuild, we can grow, we can flourish and most important, we can continue to make contributions to an improving world. Two major events informed me what...
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

Romance fraud: Looking for love in wrong place proves costly

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — For the victim, a 78-year-old man from Annandale, it started with an effort to find some companionship. He created an account on a social network called iFlirt, then made contact with someone identifying herself as a widowed woman in her 30s who seemed interested.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WNCT

WNCT

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy