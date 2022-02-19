ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Missouri man rescued from snow after being mistaken for ‘pile of trash’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) – A Kansas City man experiencing homelessness was rescued on Thursday after being mistaken for a “pile of trash” under accumulating snow.

The man had parked his wheelchair outside of Hope Faith, a daytime homeless shelter, while he waited for the facility to open, according to the non-profit. He was there for hours and passed the time by sleeping under a tarp, they said.

After initially mistaking his shape for a pile of garbage, volunteers rushed the man inside.

“What we thought was a pile of trash actually a guest who has multiple sclerosis covered by a tarp while they slept in their wheelchair,” Hope Faith, the non-profit shelter, wrote in a Facebook post.

In its post, Hope Faith shared a picture of security guards helping push the man through the snow in his wheelchair, along with a photo of the man inside, warming up with a hot beverage.

Nonprofit seeks to end stigma around homelessness

More than 7 inches of snow covered Kansas City by the time Thursday’s record-setting storm moved out of the metro. Hope Faith said it served more than 125 people throughout the day on Thursday.

The group also operates a warming bus from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, helping the homeless stay warm as they move inside shelters overnight.

The warming bus, among other efforts, is part of Kansas City’s plan to help the homeless survive winter . The plan includes opening an overflow shelter when other shelters are full.

The city also operates a dashboard which provides information on available shelter beds, updated at 12:30 p.m. CST each day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WNCT

Watching Winter Live – February 23rd, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE — A mix of rain, snow and ice is headed through the Midwest and into the Northeast in the near-term. The current long-range outlooks show the Northwest stuck in a precipitation producing pattern, and a chance for multiple clipper systems to bring fast snowfall from the Northern Plains to New England. WGN-TV […]
GREENVILLE, NC
