ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Deputy saves teen from oncoming car, video shows: ‘Instincts kicked in’

By Eric Rucker, Anisca Miles, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cakoD_0eJc88Ny00

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. ( KTXL ) — A deputy in California is being praised for potentially saving a teen’s life when the pair were nearly hit by a passing motorist.

Deputy Stanislav Semenuk of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office had stopped his car along a road in Granite Bay upon seeing a teenager who was reported to be going through a mental health crisis. But seconds after getting out of the car and approaching the teenager, Semenuk saw something out of the corner of his eye.

“I just looked off to my right and saw a car coming over the hill, and they were going pretty fast,” Semenuk recalled.

It was at that moment Semenuk knew he had to act without hesitation.

“Instincts kicked in,” he said.

Man caught shooting geese from highway loses hunting privileges

Video taken by a helicopter hovering above shows Semenuk grabbing the teenager by the shoulders and pulling them out of the street. The approaching vehicle then drives straight through the spot where they had been standing just moments earlier.

“Just grabbed the kid jumped out of the roadway, and that was that,” Semenuk said.

Semenuk said he hoped the heart-pulsing moment would help the teen open up.

“I just talked to the individual and said, ‘Hey, did you see what just happened? Like, we both almost just got killed.’”

But the teenager only showed “indifference” and said “I don’t care,” according to Semenuk.

Luckily, the deputy had back up: his K9 Ronin.

“[The teen was] able to look at Ronin, and we started talking … bonded over that, over the dog. ‘This is my little buddy. Imagine how horrible he would feel if I died, and imagine how horrible your parents would feel if you died. So, that’s what I’m here for, to prevent that from happening,’” Semenuk said.

Semenuk feels fortunate to be able to help, but he told Nexstar’s KTXL he was just doing his job.

“This incident just happened to have my pilots up above, and they were able to capture it, and the agency was able to give that to you guys, and you can bring that to the community,” he said. “But cops across the country do this on a nightly basis, and no one ever sees it.”

New headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers approved by regulators

The driver involved was found and cited for driving on a suspended license.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite Bay, CA
State
California State
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Instincts#Mental Health#Nexstar#Ktxl
WNCT

Man killed in shooting at La Grange store

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a shooting that happened Tuesday night at a convenience store in La Grange. Deputies responded to the Stop N Go at 109 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in La Grange at around 9 p.m. to a report of a […]
LA GRANGE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WNCT

Kernersville officer reflects one year after being shot

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One year after he was shot in the face by a suspect, retired Kernersville police officer Sean Houle is trying to make a difference in the lives of others.  His story is now inspiring others across the country. He’s been spending more time with his family and his K-9 Jax, who […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WNCT

Man arrested in Duplin County on drug, weapons charges

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop in Duplin County led to the arrest of a man on a number of charges. On February 19, deputies with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and agents with NC Alcohol Law Enforcement conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle operated by Brandon Huffin on Bug Town Lane in […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Washington police looking for suspect in bank robbery

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington police are looking for a suspect who they said robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon. Officials responded to the United Bank at 1311 Carolina Ave. around 4:30 p.m. to a call of a reported robbery. Police determined the suspect entered the bank, demanded money and then left on foot with an […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Student brings gun to elementary school, dad charged

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County man is facing charges after his child took a gun to school. The incident happened Monday at Lakeforest Elementary School. Greenville Police spokesperson Kristen Hunter said a school employee found the student playing with an older, unloaded gun. No threats have been associated with this incident. Hunter said […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy