Superior Health-Related QOL Outcomes With Nivolumab/Cabozantinib Endure in RCC

By Jackie Collins
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a nearly 3-year median follow-up, health-related quality-of-life scores were improved or maintained over time among patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received with nivolumab plus cabozantinib compared with those who received sunitinib. At a nearly 3-year median follow-up, health-related quality-of-life (QOL) scores were improved or maintained over...

Daily Mail

Doctors remove three live 2cm long botflies from 32-year-old American woman's eye, back and neck after she felt something moving inside her eyelid following a trip to the Amazon

An American woman complaining of something moving under her skin has had a live botfly surgically removed from her eye after getting bitten on a trip abroad. Hospital authorities on Monday said they had successfully removed 'three live human botflies almost 2 cm in size' from the woman. The 32-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

A 33-year-old man with no prior medical history died of an autoimmune disease developed hours after his second Covid-vaccine shot, doctors

Most of the states across America have already dropped the well-known pandemic measures while the rest of the states are considering to do it in near future as the country is entering from pandemic to endemic phase with Covid-19. This transition seems possible since majority of Americans are now vaccinated against Covid-19 or have developed natural immunity after recovering from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Herald-Dispatch

Mountain Health Network hospitals recognized by Healthgrades for commitment to quality care and exceptional outcomes

CHH among the top hospitals nationally for orthopedics; SMMC five-star recipient for defibrillator procedures and hip fracture treatment. Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) and St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC) have both been recognized by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. CHH is one of America’s...
HUNTINGTON, WV
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Longview News-Journal

NIOSH Total Worker Health® Webinar Series: Integrating Functional Outcomes with Clinical Measures

Please enjoy this special edition of the NIOSH Total Worker Health Webinar Series, co-hosted with the Center for Workers’ Compensation Studies. Dr. Kathryn Mueller from the Colorado School of Public Health and Dr. T. Warner Hudson from the UCLA Health System and Campus explore the benefits of integrating functional outcomes with clinical process measures as a basic approach to patient care in the US. The speakers discuss the broad challenges to our health care system that make a transition to this new approach imperative. They also examine the connection between medical care and disability, and review research supporting a functionally based approach to health care.
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

British surname origins, population structure and health outcomes-an observational study of hospital admissions

Population structure is a confounder on pathways linking genotypes to health outcomes. This study examines whether the historical, geographical origins of British surnames are associated with health outcomes today. We coded hospital admissions of over 30 million patients in England between 1999 and 2013 to their British surname origin and divided their diagnoses into 125 major disease categories (of which 94 were complete-case). A base population was constructed with patients' first admission of any kind. Age- and sex-standardised odds ratios were calculated with logistic regression using patients with ubiquitous English surnames such as "Smith" as reference (alpha"‰="‰.05; Benjamini"“Hochberg false discovery rate (FDR)"‰="‰.05). The results were scanned for "signals", where a branch of related surname origins all had significantly higher or lower risk. Age- and sex-standardised admission (alpha"‰="‰.05) was calculated for each signal across area deprivation and surname origin densityÂ quintiles. Signals included three branches of English surnames (disorders of teeth and jaw, fractures, upper gastrointestinal disorders). Although the signal with fractures was considered unusual overall, 2 out of the 9 origins in the branch would only be significant at a FDR"‰>"‰.05: OR 0.92 (95% confidence interval 0.86"“0.98) and 0.70 (0.55"“0.90). The risk was only different in the quintile with the highest density of that group. Differential risk remained when studied across quintiles of area deprivation. The study shows that surname origins are associated with diverse health outcomes and thus act as markers of population structure over and above area deprivation.
HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Salience Health Implements iTether's Care Management Platform to Improve Treatment Outcomes for Depression Patients

PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iTether Technologies, Inc. and Salience Health, a leading healthcare provider based in Plano, Texas have announced an agreement to implement iTether's care management platform for depression patients receiving Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation ("TMS") therapy, to improve patient engagement and adherence to their treatment plans. "We...
MENTAL HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

Improving disparate health outcomes is a global imperative that must start here at home | Column

Editor’s note: For years, the St. Petersburg Conference on World Affairs has brought together diplomats, journalists and academic experts to discuss key international issues. This year’s edition is planned as an in-person and live-stream “hybrid” event. It will be held from Tuesday through Friday. It is free, but sign-up is required at worldaffairsconference.org. This column was written by a conference participant.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Independent

Women dying of ovarian cancer because GPs fail to spot symptoms

Women who have ovarian cancer are being failed by GPs who overlook symptoms of the disease, campaigners have warned.The warning comes after a study by charity Target Ovarian Cancer discovered women are often oblivious to key symptoms of the disease.Researchers who polled 1,000 women living in the UK discovered four in five women have no idea bloating is a symptom of ovarian cancer.Around seven in 10 women do not know abdominal pain is a symptom and 97 per cent were unaware feeling full was is a sign of the disease. Some 99 per cent of those polled did not know...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Receptionist wins £25,000 payout after her bosses told her she was 'no longer needed' at law firm while she was off work sick with debilitating morning sickness condition

A sacked law firm receptionist whose pregnancy and health conditions were described as 'inconvenient' to her former bosses has won almost £25,000 in compensation. Kiran Nasreen was diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which can leave women bedridden and vomiting, and told her boss, Dr Akbar Ali Malik, she was unable to work at his London-based chambers.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Long-term functional outcomes and vision-related quality of life after vitrectomy for epiretinal membrane: a prospective cohort study

To investigate the long-term effect of unilateral idiopathic epiretinal membrane (uiERM) removal on monocular and binocular visual function, and on vision-related quality of life (VR-QoL). Prospective, single-center study. The following data were collected before and after surgery: distance monocular and binocular best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA), horizontal and vertical metamorphopsia, horizontal and vertical aniseikonia, stereoacuity and National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire-25 item (NEI VFQ-25). Forty-two patients (mean age: 72.7"‰Â±"‰7.4Â years; 24 men) were included. At 6Â months postoperatively, distance monocular BCVA (p"‰<"‰0.001), horizontal metamorphopsia (p"‰="‰0.001) and the composite score of NEI VFQ-25 (p"‰<"‰0.001) significantly improved, in comparison to baseline. At 2Â years postoperatively, distance monocular (p"‰<"‰0.001) and binocular (p"‰="‰0.01) BCVA, horizontal (p"‰<"‰0.001) and vertical (p"‰="‰0.02) metamorphopsia, vertical aniseikonia (p"‰="‰0.01), stereoacuity (p"‰<"‰0.001) and 3 subscales scores of the NEI VFQ-25 (p"‰<"‰0.05) ("general vision", "mental health", "driving") significantly improved in comparison to baseline. Removal of uiERM improves VR-QoL and achieves good visual outcomes on both monocular and binocular visual parameters over long-term. Visual symptoms induced by macular contraction have different improvement kinetics after surgery. Stereopsis, the highest level of binocular vision, can be improved in some cases.
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nature.com

Histopathology and surgical outcome of symptomatic treatment-related changes after gamma knife radiosurgery in patients with brain metastases

A late-onset treatment-related changes (TRCs), which represent radiographic radiation necrosis (RN), frequently occur after stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) for brain metastases and often need surgical treatment. This study aimed to validate the true pathology and investigate clinical implication of surgically resected TRCs on advanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Retrospective analyses of 86 patients who underwent surgical resection after radiosurgery of brain metastases were performed. Fifty-four patients displayed TRCs on preoperative MRI, comprising pure RN in 19 patients (TRC-RN group) and mixed viable tumor cells in 35 patients (TRC-PD group). Thirty-two patients revealed the consistent diagnosis of progressive disease in both MRI and histopathology (PD"“PD group). The TRC-PD group showed larger prescription isodose volume (9.4 cm3) than the TRC-RN (4.06 cm3, p"‰="‰0.014) group and a shorter time interval from SRS to preoperative MRI diagnosis (median 4.07Â months) than the PD"“PD group (median 8.77Â months, p"‰="‰0.004). Progression-free survival was significantly different among the three groups (p"‰<"‰0.001), but not between TRC-RN and TRC-PD (post hoc test, p"‰="‰1.00), while no difference was observed in overall survival (p"‰="‰0.067). Brain metastases featured as TRCs after SRS frequently contained viable tumor cells. However, this histologic heterogeneity had a minor impact on benign local prognosis of TRCs after surgical resection.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

