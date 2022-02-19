Superior Health-Related QOL Outcomes With Nivolumab/Cabozantinib Endure in RCC

To investigate the long-term effect of unilateral idiopathic epiretinal membrane (uiERM) removal on monocular and binocular visual function, and on vision-related quality of life (VR-QoL). Prospective, single-center study. The following data were collected before and after surgery: distance monocular and binocular best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA), horizontal and vertical metamorphopsia, horizontal and vertical aniseikonia, stereoacuity and National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire-25 item (NEI VFQ-25). Forty-two patients (mean age: 72.7"‰Â±"‰7.4Â years; 24 men) were included. At 6Â months postoperatively, distance monocular BCVA (p"‰<"‰0.001), horizontal metamorphopsia (p"‰="‰0.001) and the composite score of NEI VFQ-25 (p"‰<"‰0.001) significantly improved, in comparison to baseline. At 2Â years postoperatively, distance monocular (p"‰<"‰0.001) and binocular (p"‰="‰0.01) BCVA, horizontal (p"‰<"‰0.001) and vertical (p"‰="‰0.02) metamorphopsia, vertical aniseikonia (p"‰="‰0.01), stereoacuity (p"‰<"‰0.001) and 3 subscales scores of the NEI VFQ-25 (p"‰<"‰0.05) ("general vision", "mental health", "driving") significantly improved in comparison to baseline. Removal of uiERM improves VR-QoL and achieves good visual outcomes on both monocular and binocular visual parameters over long-term. Visual symptoms induced by macular contraction have different improvement kinetics after surgery. Stereopsis, the highest level of binocular vision, can be improved in some cases.
