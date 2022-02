As the players and owners continue to meet in Jupiter, Florida it feels like we can start to feel a little bit optimistic for the 2022 season. Once the lockout does end I think we can all expect a wild signing frenzy as teams try to build their squads before spring training begins. The biggest thing the Red Sox should focus on is the bullpen and luckily for them, there are plenty of familiar faces still available on the board.

MLB ・ 1 HOUR AGO