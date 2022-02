The body of a man who was apparently hiking when he disappeared was found in the back channel of the icy Missouri River, officials say. Roy Reichle, 61, of St. Helena, Nebraska, was reported missing the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 15, according to a news release from the Missouri National Recreational River. It is believed he was hiking the south shore of the Missouri River — about a mile and a half upriver of the Meridian Bridge — when he vanished.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO