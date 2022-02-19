ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Furman edges Wofford 70-69

By Dan Vasko
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AfnKm_0eJc6CTX00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Furman Athletics) – Conley Garrison scored 19 points to lead Furman past Wofford, 70-69, in the final installment of Weekends at the Well Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Furman improves to 19-10 on the season and 16-5 in conference play, while Wofford drops to 16-12 overall and 8-8 in the league.  With two regular season games remaining, the Paladins sit in second place in the league standings, behind leader Chattanooga (12-3).

Garrison went 7-of-8, including 5-of-6 from three-point range, to pace the Paladins, while adding three assists. Jalen Slawson contributed 16 points and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the charity stripe while tallying 10 rebounds and three assists. Marcus Foster , who scored 14 points, was 6-of-8, and Mike Bothwell and Garrett Hien each posted four assists.

Four players scored in double figures for the Terriers, including B.J. Mack, who led Wofford with 17 points and seven rebounds.  Ryan Larson scored 14 points and dished out four assists, while Max Klesmit added 11 points and four rebounds.  Isaiah Bigelow added 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

Furman trailed by one, 62-63, with 4:07 left before Bothwell scored on a layup, drawing a foul, and completed the three-point play to give the Paladins a 65-53 advantage.  After a basket by Klesmit tied the game at 65-all, a three-pointer by Slawson put the Paladins ahead, 68-65, with 2:35 remaining.

Slawson was fouled on a defensive rebound with under two minutes left and made both ends of a 1-and-1 to push the lead to 70-65.  Bigelow notched two free throws with just over a minute remaining to cut the Furman lead to three at 70-67 with 1:08 left, then a controversial technical foul on Hien sent Larson to the line, while he connected on two free throws to make it a one-point game at 70-69 with 53 seconds remaining.

The Terriers missed a field goal to tie the game with 22 seconds left, then Mack’s game-tying three-point attempt at the buzzer fell short.

Furman shot 47.2 percent (25-of-53) from the field and made 10-of-26 (38.5 percent) attempts at the free throw line.  The Paladins outrebounded the Terriers, 30-29, highlighted by 21 defensive boards.  Furman held a 30-26 advantage in points in the paint and led 6-2 in fast break points.

The Paladins conclude the 2022 regular season on the road, taking on Samford in Birmingham on Wednesday then squaring off against The Citadel Saturday in Charleston.  Tipoff for Wednesday’s game is set for 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Grice homer leads Clemson to win

CLEMSON, S.C. – Five Tiger pitchers combined to limit College of Charleston to five hits in Clemson’s 2-1 victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the two-game season series, improved to 4-0 on the season, while the Cougars dropped to 3-1. The two teams meet again […]
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Gamecocks down Winthrop

Baseball Beats Winthrop in First Midweek Game of 20222/22/2022 | Baseball | Box ScoreCOLUMBIA – Cade Austin threw four innings, striking out three while four different Gamecocks had multi-hit nights in South Carolina’s 7-1 win over Winthrop Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 22) at Founders Park. Andrew Eyster had three hits and drove in a pair of runs while Kevin Madden had two […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Tuesday high school basketball

Mauldin defeated Dorman, 51-45, Tuesday night to advance to an upper state title game for the first time since 1997 as they’ll play Rock Hill in 5A Saturday at 5:30pm at Bob Jones University in Greenville. The Bearcats advanced to the title game with a 67-32 win over Mann.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Byrd’s buzzer-beater leads Mauldin to thriller over Dorman

Caleb Byrd hit a three at the buzzer to give Mauldin a 69-68 walk-off win over Dorman Monday night in round three of the 5A upper state playoffs. Down by two with four-point-six seconds remaining, Mauldin inbounded the ball in its end of the court. Byrd received a pass on the left wing from Drake […]
MAULDIN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
College Basketball
City
Charleston, SC
City
Furman, SC
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Basketball
WSPA 7News

Limestone University fields esports team

Limestone University’s esports program is competing in Rocket League tonight against Campbellsville University in Kentucky. The match begins at 7:30 EST and can be live streamed on Twitch. The school lists a team of nine members on its current online roster for the Limestone Saints. The players specialize in Valorant, a futuristic, first-person shooter; Rocket […]
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furman Athletics#Paladins#Terriers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy