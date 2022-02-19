Furman edges Wofford 70-69

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Furman Athletics) – Conley Garrison scored 19 points to lead Furman past Wofford, 70-69, in the final installment of Weekends at the Well Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Furman improves to 19-10 on the season and 16-5 in conference play, while Wofford drops to 16-12 overall and 8-8 in the league. With two regular season games remaining, the Paladins sit in second place in the league standings, behind leader Chattanooga (12-3).

Garrison went 7-of-8, including 5-of-6 from three-point range, to pace the Paladins, while adding three assists. Jalen Slawson contributed 16 points and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the charity stripe while tallying 10 rebounds and three assists. Marcus Foster , who scored 14 points, was 6-of-8, and Mike Bothwell and Garrett Hien each posted four assists.

Four players scored in double figures for the Terriers, including B.J. Mack, who led Wofford with 17 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Larson scored 14 points and dished out four assists, while Max Klesmit added 11 points and four rebounds. Isaiah Bigelow added 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

Furman trailed by one, 62-63, with 4:07 left before Bothwell scored on a layup, drawing a foul, and completed the three-point play to give the Paladins a 65-53 advantage. After a basket by Klesmit tied the game at 65-all, a three-pointer by Slawson put the Paladins ahead, 68-65, with 2:35 remaining.

Slawson was fouled on a defensive rebound with under two minutes left and made both ends of a 1-and-1 to push the lead to 70-65. Bigelow notched two free throws with just over a minute remaining to cut the Furman lead to three at 70-67 with 1:08 left, then a controversial technical foul on Hien sent Larson to the line, while he connected on two free throws to make it a one-point game at 70-69 with 53 seconds remaining.

The Terriers missed a field goal to tie the game with 22 seconds left, then Mack’s game-tying three-point attempt at the buzzer fell short.

Furman shot 47.2 percent (25-of-53) from the field and made 10-of-26 (38.5 percent) attempts at the free throw line. The Paladins outrebounded the Terriers, 30-29, highlighted by 21 defensive boards. Furman held a 30-26 advantage in points in the paint and led 6-2 in fast break points.

The Paladins conclude the 2022 regular season on the road, taking on Samford in Birmingham on Wednesday then squaring off against The Citadel Saturday in Charleston. Tipoff for Wednesday’s game is set for 8 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.