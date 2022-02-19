ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland quarterback commits to Division 1 college

By Danielle Podlaski
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland senior quarterback Jack Fulton announced on social media Saturday that he will be continuing his football career at Kent State University.

“They haven’t decided if they want to play me as a receiver or a defensive back, but all options are open,” Fulton said. “I’m going to go compete at Kent State.”

Fulton is the only player in school history to rush and pass for over 1,000 yards.

Last season, Fulton piled up over 2,700 total yards and 29 touchdowns.

Fulton was also a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2021.

