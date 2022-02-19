ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Vigil honors fallen Ukraine freedom fighters

By Brandon Ison
 4 days ago

As the crisis continues along the border between Russia and Ukraine. A local event pays tribute to past fallen heroes in Ukraine.

A candlelight vigil outside the Ukrainian National Museum followed by a program inside honoring the February 2014 killing of 107 people in Ukraine during an uprising that eventually led to them President Viktor Yanukovych fleeing the country.

In English, those killed are called the heavenly hundred.

"They stood up for the rights and their freedom and the fact that they want to be part of the west part of the European Union," President of the museum board of directors Lydia Tkaczuk said.

The protests had begun about three months earlier. The pro-Russian Yanukovych was the first Ukrainian leader having opportunity to sign an agreement with the European Union, refusing to do so he instead decided to build stronger relations with Russia.

Around 14,000 Ukrainians have now been killed in eight years of conflict with Russia since.

