LEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – The Kentucky women’s tennis team is back in the win column following a doubleheader on Sunday at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center. The Wildcats defeated West Virginia, 4-3, in the first match of the day before downing Austin Peay, 4-1, to improve to 11-1 on the year. The Mountaineers fall to 5-3 while the Governors drop to 0-5. Kentucky put the double in doubleheader by quickly earning the doubles point in the first match against West Virginia. Carla Girbau and Ellie Eades easily defeated Kendall Kovick and Tanya Lipatova, 6-0, before Carlota Molina and Lidia Gonzalez sealed the deal by taking down Momoko Nagato and Penny Hsieh, 6-2.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO