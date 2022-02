Get ready for a night of music, performances, and awards! The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will be airing live on May 15 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show will be broadcast on NBC, and the host as well as performers will be announced in the coming weeks. As always, honorees will be determined by their performance on the Billboard charts.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 7 DAYS AGO