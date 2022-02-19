ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candace Parker & Anna Petrakova Welcome Baby Boy

 4 days ago
WNBA star Candace Parker and her wife Anna Petrakova have welcomed a baby boy!

The couple's son Airr was born February 11, Parker announced on Instagram.

"Airr Larry Petrakov Parker 2-11-22 We are in absolute love and utter appreciation that Goose chose us. Welcome to the fam SON," she wrote in a post, accompanied by photos of herself, Anna, and her 12-year-old daughter Lailaa from her marriage to ex-husband Shelden Williams cuddling with Airr.

The Chicago Sky star had announced in December that she and her wife were expecting. Her post doubled as confirmation that she and Anna had wed in 2019.

“[Two] years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby," she wrote, "To know me or you is to know our love."

