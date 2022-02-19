ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Last Afghan refugees leave NJ base after chaotic evacuation

By The Associated Press
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The last of thousands of Afghan refugees who awaited resettlement at eight U.S. military installations departed Saturday from a base in New Jersey, completing a journey that started with the chaotic evacuation from Kabul in August. With assistance from refugee resettlement organizations, Afghans evacuated after their...

Comments / 8

Really?
4d ago

They should of never been on any military base! Our veterans should of been there instead! They shoud of stayed and fought for their country like every other her country has done before them!

Reply(1)
16
Donna M Helt
3d ago

Why is our government taking in refugees and also allowing ILLEGALS into our Country and giving them free healthcare, housing, welfare, and trying to give them citizenship when they didn’t follow our laws already in place to get it when we have homeless Veterans and families and children living on the streets they are doing nothing to help at all!

Reply
11
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
buzzfeednews.com

Six Months After The Fall Of Kabul, These Afghan Refugees Are Working To Rebuild Their Lives In The US

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia — Ahmad Nawid Amiry can still hear the gunfire. It was the morning of Aug. 15 and he was in the office where he worked as a procurement manager for US officials in Kabul. Gunfire in Afghanistan can be common at celebrations like weddings, but this time, there was dread in the air. Taliban militants were approaching the capital, completing a stunning sweep in which they easily toppled the Afghan army that Western nations had spent almost 20 years training.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Joint Base housing torn down/Where are refugees?

Thousands of refugees from Afghanistan that had been housed in Burlington County have apparently been resettled, but it remains unclear where. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst posted on Facebook that the so-called "Liberty Village" was being dismantled. That was the name given to the temporary unit constructed to house as many as...
Washington Examiner

Where do all of the illegal immigrants go?

Over 2 million migrants were arrested while illegally crossing the southern border in 2021, and another 2 million are expected in 2022. About half of these migrants are turned back to Mexico under the authority of Title 42, which allows migrants to be turned away for public health reasons. But President Joe Biden let the other half in, often with little more than a piece of paper saying when they should show up in immigration court to pursue a claim for asylum.
Washington Times

What is illegal immigration costing us?

The explosion of illegal immigration under the Biden administration continues unabated while a majority of the mainstream media ignores the issue and the general public remains ignorant of the long-term consequences. This issue affects every U.S. citizen in one way or another, be it socially, economically or health-wise. The government...
TravelNoire

Have You Heard Of The Afro-Caucasians In Eastern Europe?

Afro-Abkhazians are a group of Black Caucasians that occupy Eastern Europe in the Abkhazia region. Located in the Caucasus mountains, along the Black Sea, Afro Abkhazians have historically called the border between Russia and Georgia home. While there’s no argument that this population of Afro-Caucasians exists, historians disagree on how...
AOL Corp

New poll: 55% of Americans say nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court is not 'important'

With President Biden set to announce a nominee to replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February, most Americans now say they’re lukewarm about his promise to pick a Black woman for the first time in U.S. history, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — while also saying the top three Black women on Biden’s shortlist are “qualified” to sit on the court.
