Politics

Almost 2,000 ceasefire violations logged in eastern Ukraine -diplomatic source

By Reuters
 4 days ago
MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Almost 2,000 ceasefire violations were registered in eastern Ukraine by monitors for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on Saturday, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Sunday.

Ukrainian government and separatist forces have been fighting in eastern Ukraine since 2014. An upsurge in shelling has thrust the region to the centre of tensions between Moscow and the West over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

IN THIS ARTICLE
