Environment

Pinpoint Weather: Less wind Sunday; milder with increasing rain chances for the workweek

By Sandra Brogan
wfxrtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure will continue to build in from the west today and tonight. As it draws closer and it eventually settles in over our region, the pressure gradient will relax and our winds will subside quite a bit...

www.wfxrtv.com

KSLA

Sunny and dry weekend; rain and storms for the workweek

(KSLA) - Happy Sunday ArkLaTex! Our nice and sunny forecast comes to an end during the work week as a slow moving front brings in the chances for rain and storms. Expect to see moderate to even heavy showers scattered about on your Monday morning commute to work, especially for areas near and south of the I-20 corridor. Severe potential on Monday moves in during the late evening hours and overnight mainly in the I-30 corridor as the slow moving front starts to move in. Right now there’s a slight risk for severe weather in the I-30 corridor and a Marginal risk for areas south. Primary concerns are for damaging winds and hail. Tornado potential not zero, but so far remains fairly low.
LOUISIANA STATE
WLWT 5

Cincinnati weather: Chances for rain, sleet, snow all in the mix this week

CINCINNATI — Get ready for a warmup. Highs are headed toward 60 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday but the two will be dramatically different. Ideal outdoor weather is expected for both today and tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees today under a mostly sunny sky. Skies will be clear tonight but temperatures won't be nearly as cold thanks to continued south winds. Temperatures only fall to the mid-30s.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Wind Advisory
Turnto10.com

Arctic cold dry Sunday, milder Monday, see-saw weather ahead

The two bouts of Saturday afternoon snow showers and squalls have exited Southern New England, leaving cold air in place to round out the weekend. The wild swings in our weather, mild one day, arctic cold the next, will continue throughout the week ahead. That taste of arctic-in-origin but dry air Sunday will be followed by milder-than-average temperatures with filtered sun Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
94.5 PST

NJ weather: Warming up, but heavy rain and wind are coming

After a quiet, although very cold, start to the week, we have some wild weather changes to talk about between now and the weekend. From cold to mild to warm, and back again. From dry to wet, with possible thunderstorms. From calm to breezy to windy, and then some. Temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Heavy Rain, High Wind Expected Overnight, Friday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of Maryland on Thursday night and Friday morning. Heavy rain and possibly thunderstorms are expected late night and into early Friday, the service said. The wind combined with the storms could reportedly bring winds up to 60 miles per hour. A line of heavy showers and possibly thunderstorms is expected to cross the region late tonight into early Friday. Winds with these showers and storms may reach severe limits (60 mph). — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 18, 2022 Affected areas are expected to see wind gusts from 20 to 30...
BALTIMORE, MD
KRQE News 13

Storm brings rain and snow chances, along with more wind

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system is bringing strong winds to parts of New Mexico today before it brings a chance for rain and snow to some by Wednesday afternoon. Cooler weather will move in by the end of the week. Strong winds have developed across southern New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Gusty winds continue; chance of rain next week

Look for another afternoon of gusty winds and warm temperatures across much of the Southland Thursday. The strong winds are expected to continue, if not increase even more, overnight. Next week, forecasters will turn their attention to a chance of rain as high pressure breaks down over the region. Temperatures will also drop considerably as […]
ENVIRONMENT
Fontana Herald News

WEATHER UPDATE: Temperatures will drop into the 50s and there will be a chance of rain on Feb. 15

Temperatures will plunge into the 50s and there will be a 40 percent chance of rain on Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday, Feb. 15 -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
FONTANA, CA
WETM

Chance for showers continues through the end of the workweek

Weak disturbance moving through the Twin Tiers brings the chance for slow moving drizzle or flurries Wednesday evening. Then, an overnight cold front keeps the chance for light rain to snow showers into the predawn hours Thursday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and lows near freezing. Cold front moves through early Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
Turnto10.com

Milder temperatures and generally dry weather

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Get ready for a nice stretch of February weather!. Highs reach above average on Wednesday then pass the 50s a couple of days heading into this weekend. Plentiful sunshine allows for low to mid-40s on Wednesday, then with a south wind at night, temperatures won't...
CRANSTON, RI
Duluth News Tribune

Milder temperatures with a few chances of snow

Wednesday won't be our only shot at picking up snow. Another chance of light snow looks to pass by later on Thursday with a clipper system forecast for Friday. Friday's system will likely bring measurable snow to parts of the region along with a few areas seeing tougher travel conditions due to wind and snow. It is a little early right now to pinpoint the timing and placement, but we will continue to monitor our snow chances.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Miami

Rain Chances Increase Friday Across South Florida Before Wet Weekend

South Floridians will want to keep the umbrella handy this weekend with rain chances forecast to increase each day. We are in the midst of a warming trend Friday with morning 60s and afternoon temperatures nearing 80 degrees. As winds switch to the northeast, we may see a shower or two work in by the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT

