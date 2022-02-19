Pinpoint Weather: Less wind Sunday; milder with increasing rain chances for the workweek

(KSLA) - Happy Sunday ArkLaTex! Our nice and sunny forecast comes to an end during the work week as a slow moving front brings in the chances for rain and storms. Expect to see moderate to even heavy showers scattered about on your Monday morning commute to work, especially for areas near and south of the I-20 corridor. Severe potential on Monday moves in during the late evening hours and overnight mainly in the I-30 corridor as the slow moving front starts to move in. Right now there’s a slight risk for severe weather in the I-30 corridor and a Marginal risk for areas south. Primary concerns are for damaging winds and hail. Tornado potential not zero, but so far remains fairly low.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO