LeBron James: I’m Cleveland’s third NBA All-Star this weekend

By Chris Fedor, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James will technically be representing the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday...

fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reveals Why He Hugged Michael Jordan At The NBA All-Star Game: "I Didn't Want To Waste That Opportunity Because We're Just Not In The Same Building A Lot... It Meant Something To Me."

The NBA All-Star game last night provided a lot of legendary moments. Along with an incredible All-Star game, the NBA honored the 75 best players of all time, a list they had announced at the start of the season. And before the ceremony, two of the best players on the list linked up, creating one of the most iconic moments in NBA history.
NBA
Popculture

Michael Jordan and Vanessa Bryant Share Special Moment During NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan and Vanessa Bryant shared a memorable moment during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. The two embraced after Bryant's husband, Kobe, was honored during halftime. Bryant was representing her husband, who is one of the members of the NBA 75th Anniversary team. Kobe died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven other people in January 2020.
NBA
thesource.com

Our Favorite Celebs Sit Court Side at The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend

The Show was definitely on and off the court, as celebrities showed up and showed out at this year’s 2022 NBA All-Star weekend. From the kick-off on Friday with a celebrity game that will feature actors, singers, and athletes from other sports like Tiffany Haddish to Jack Harlow and Quavo to the Fashion show and a who’s who sitting courtside. We loved star gazing this weekend at all of the personalities that popped up on our Instagram and Twitter feeds. Take a look below at some of our favorites and check out our IG for more star-studded moments.
NBA
State
Ohio State
Yardbarker

After refusing to wear NBA 75 jacket, Walt Frazier gets meme treatment

Walt Frazier marches to the beat of his own drum, and that has never been more apparent than it was at this year’s NBA All-Star Game. At halftime of the contest, the league hosted a grand ceremony to honor the 75 players who were selected as the greatest of all-time for the NBA’s 75th anniversary. Nearly every single honoree wore the dark blue jacket designed by the league specifically for the event … except for Frazier.
NBA
Page Six

Larsa Pippen ‘traumatized’ over ex Scottie Pippen constantly ‘punishing’ her

According to Larsa Pippen, ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he didn’t get his way. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa, 47, said of her divorce while discussing the sore subject with “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Alexia Echevarria on Thursday’s episode, going on to admit that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami abode.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Lebron James
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Jarrett Allen
The Spun

3 NBA Teams That Could Trade For Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson was supposed to be the face of the franchise for the New Orleans Pelicans. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been on the court to warrant that title. To make matters worse, Williamson’s recent actions have really bothered people around the league. His former teammate, JJ Redick, put him on blast while on ESPN’s First Take.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Awkwardly Ignores Charles Barkley During NBA's 75th Anniversary Ceremony

Among the many moments of All-Star weekend, Michael Jordan's awkward "encounter" with Charles Barkley is starting to pick up some steam. As Jordan was exchanging pleasantries with some of his peers, he passed right by the former basketball star without saying a single word. In a video that has been posted online, you can see MJ quickly glance over to Barkley before walking off like he wasn't even there.
NBA
The Spun

Jalen Rose Reacts To Juwan Howard’s Postgame Incident

On Monday, former Fab Five member and current ESPN radio analyst Jalen Rose offered up his thoughts on the situation involving his former Michigan teammate Juwan Howard. During today’s episode of “Jalen and Jacoby,” Rose said both Howard and Wisconsin’s Greg Gard will be doing some introspection about what led to the fracas following yesterday’s game, in which Howard struck Badgers assistant Joe Krabbenhoft.
COLLEGE SPORTS
TMZ.com

Macy Gray's NBA All-Star National Anthem Gets Grin from LeBron James

Macy Gray’s the latest to try something different with the National Anthem during the NBA All-Star weekend ... and yet again, it evoked some would-be chuckles from the players. The Grammy-winning singer did a take on the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ Sunday ahead of tip-off for the All-Star game, and it...
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers
Basketball
Sports
inputmag.com

Adidas is bringing back Kobe Bryant’s first signature sneaker

Last July, a source familiar with Adidas’ upcoming releases told Complex that the brand planned to release two of the sneakers Kobe Bryant wore while he was signed to the label through the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. Today, Adidas confirmed the report with official imagery of the Kobe 1, Bryant’s first signature shoe with the brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cleveland.com

