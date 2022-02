Dragon Ball Super kicked off the next phase of the fight between Goku and Gas with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! As Gas continued to awaken to huge new levels of power, it seemed like Granolah was poised to be the only one who could take on the powerful Heeter as he was the last one standing at the end of the previous chapter. With the Granolah the Survivor arc coming to an end sometime this year, it really did seem like Cerealian was on the way towards victory. But that's all changed with the newest chapter of the manga.

