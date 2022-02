DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Expect mild temperatures today and tomorrow. We'll likely see a strong breeze both days, with temperatures starting to fall after the morning hours Friday. Rain chances move in late tonight. Amounts will be light. We're colder this weekend with single digits Saturday morning and highs Saturday only in the low 20s. We're still tracking a system for the middle of next week. Right now it looks like a mess of rain/mix/snow. Details will become clearer as we get closer.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO