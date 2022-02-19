ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

American Cancer Society on President Biden’s Cancer Moonshot Initiative

By Tasmin Mahfuz, Katie Misuraca
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C (WDVM) On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Jocelyn Collins, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Government Relations Director for DC, Maryland and Delaware, joins the program to talk about President Biden’s reignition of the Cancer Moonshot initiative to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years and how it could impact DC and Maryland.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

