Brussels Bureau Chief Alexandra von Nahmen on NATO response to Russia-Ukraine tensions

By Tasmin Mahfuz
 4 days ago

BRUSSELS (WDVM) — On Capitol Review, Deutsche Welle‘s (DW) Brussels Bureau Chief Alexandra von Nahmen talks about the outcome of Thursday’s high stakes meeting at NATO Headquarters with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and NATO Defence Ministers, Ukraine’s role within NATO, and the global consequences if Russia invades Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com.

