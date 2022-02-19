Brussels Bureau Chief Alexandra von Nahmen on NATO response to Russia-Ukraine tensions

BRUSSELS (WDVM) — On Capitol Review, Deutsche Welle‘s (DW) Brussels Bureau Chief Alexandra von Nahmen talks about the outcome of Thursday’s high stakes meeting at NATO Headquarters with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and NATO Defence Ministers, Ukraine’s role within NATO, and the global consequences if Russia invades Ukraine.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

