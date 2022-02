Alex Miceli writes that Phil Mickelson has plenty of examples where his greed and ego got the best of him, which makes the current Saudi story far less surprising. Making outlandish statements is Mickelson’s stock in trade, so at first blush, it makes total sense as you read the Fire Pit Collective piece that recounts his interview with Alan Shipnuck. You can hear the 51-year-old making absurd claims: that he worked with lawyers to form the Saudi league, that he did it all to put pressure on the PGA Tour to change its ways, that he doesn’t care if the Saudi league succeeds or fails.

GOLF ・ 5 HOURS AGO