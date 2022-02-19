Wendy Williams takes to Instagram to celebrates dad’s 91st birthday

Williams took time out to celebrate her dad's 91st birthday. Instagram / @therealwendywilliam

Wendy Williams wants the world to know she’s back.

On Friday, the embattled talk show host posted two sweet snaps of herself with her father, Thomas Dwayne Williams, a retired English teacher and school principal.

“Daddy’s 91st birthday! Enjoying it in the most relaxing way possible 🥳” she wrote alongside the photos.

It’s been a tumultuous time for Williams.

Earlier in the week, she posted a video of herself on a newly launched Instagram account, strolling on a Florida beach, talking about her mother and being 56.

Many fans disputed the video’s veracity noting that Williams’ mother passed away last year and she is actually 57, not 56.

Williams’ publicist denied the claims and told Page Six that the talk show host simply misspoke when it came to her age and meant her mother is buried in Florida. The rep also insisted the video was taped this week.

Williams has not hosted her talk show since July 2021.

The New Jersey native has not hosted her eponymous show since July 2021 due to health issues, including Graves disease.

She is now dealing with claims that she is mentally incapacitated.

Wells Fargo Bank sent a letter to the New York Supreme Court requesting a hearing to determine whether a professional needed to intervene and manage her financial affairs.

“We are concerned about [Williams’] situation,” an attorney wrote on behalf of the bank in a letter, which Page Six obtained.

Williams was photographed in a wheelchair amid concerns over her health.

“It is our hope that the Guardianship Part [of the court] will imminently appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that [Williams’] affairs are being properly handled.”

The mom-of-one is fighting back against the charges that she is an “incapacitated person” but has also had the case sealed so that all documents remain closed to the public, requiring a court order to view.