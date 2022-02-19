ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wendy Williams takes to Instagram to celebrates dad’s 91st birthday

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBmpY_0eJbz1zs00
Williams took time out to celebrate her dad's 91st birthday. Instagram / @therealwendywilliam

Wendy Williams wants the world to know she’s back.

On Friday, the embattled talk show host posted two sweet snaps of herself with her father, Thomas Dwayne Williams, a retired English teacher and school principal.

“Daddy’s 91st birthday! Enjoying it in the most relaxing way possible 🥳” she wrote alongside the photos.

It’s been a tumultuous time for Williams.

Earlier in the week, she posted a video of herself on a newly launched Instagram account, strolling on a Florida beach, talking about her mother and being 56.

Many fans disputed the video’s veracity noting that Williams’ mother passed away last year and she is actually 57, not 56.

Williams’ publicist denied the claims and told Page Six that the talk show host simply misspoke when it came to her age and meant her mother is buried in Florida. The rep also insisted the video was taped this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKTML_0eJbz1zs00
Williams has not hosted her talk show since July 2021.

The New Jersey native has not hosted her eponymous show since July 2021 due to health issues, including Graves disease.

She is now dealing with claims that she is mentally incapacitated.

Wells Fargo Bank sent a letter to the New York Supreme Court requesting a hearing to determine whether a professional needed to intervene and manage her financial affairs.

“We are concerned about [Williams’] situation,” an attorney wrote on behalf of the bank in a letter, which Page Six obtained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=010BPQ_0eJbz1zs00
Williams was photographed in a wheelchair amid concerns over her health.

“It is our hope that the Guardianship Part [of the court] will imminently appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that [Williams’] affairs are being properly handled.”

The mom-of-one is fighting back against the charges that she is an “incapacitated person” but has also had the case sealed so that all documents remain closed to the public, requiring a court order to view.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Wendy Williams Reportedly 'Getting Close' to Ex-Husband Amid Legal Woes, Absence From Show

According to reports, Wendy Williams is finding comfort in the arms of her cheating ex-husband and former manager, Kevin Hunter Sr. the former pair, who were together for 25 years and share a 21-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. together, divorced in 2019 amid confirmation that Hunter fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. Williams said that she knew of the affair for years and worked privately to get her affairs in order before pulling the plug, which included financially due to their intertwined money and businesses. She revealed the ups and downs of their union in a Lifetime biopic. But amid rumors that her physical and mental health are in decline, and with the future of her Fox daytime talk show unknown, sources allege Williams has been getting cozy with Hunter.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams Hires Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter's Legal Team To Help In Wells Fargo Dispute

Wendy Williams has enlisted the help of her ex-husband Kevin Hunter's legal team. According to The Sun, The Wendy Williams Show host, 57, has hired her former spouse's attorney to represent her in her legal battle with Wells Fargo after the bank locked her out of her own accounts, insisting she was an "incapacitated person" who needs guardianship. Lashan Thomas of Miami Entertainment Law Group will be assisting Williams in regaining access to her funds.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
OK! Magazine

Leah Remini Blindsided By Sherri Shepherd Taking Over As Permanent Guest Hosting Duties At 'The Wendy Williams Show' : Report

Leah Remini is reportedly not thrilled that producers at The Wendy Williams Show went with Sherri Shepherd instead of her for permanent guest host. According to Radar, the King Of Queens star, 51, had assumed that the slot was hers after she and best friend Michelle Visage took over hosting duties for the show multiple times in the wake of Wendy Williams' absence.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Adele’s Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Adele has made no secret of the fact that she wants to have another baby! The 33-year-old “Easy On Me” singer made the shocking confession about wanting to give nine-year-old son, Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, a little brother or sister when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 11th.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
StyleCaster

Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg's replacement on The View revealed following suspension over Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg has been temporarily suspended from ABC's The View in light of her controversial comments about the Holocaust. Her two-week suspension was confirmed by ABC News president Kim Godwin on Tuesday. In a statement released on behalf of the network, she said: "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English#Wells Fargo Bank
CinemaBlend

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Recalls The Day The World Found Out About Who He Was

Joseph Baena, son of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been steadily making a name for himself. He’s not only coming into his own as a Hollywood actor but, even now, his physique matches that of his father’s during his prime. However, one can’t forget that the situation that thrusted Baena into the public eye was quite turbulent. And just as many within the public likely haven’t forgotten it, the young star can clearly remember the moment the world discovered who he was.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

'Still Grieving, Still Hurt': Meagan Good On How She’s Healing From Divorce

Good, though admittedly having a tough time, is grateful that as that relationship has ended, the one she has with God is stronger than ever. Meagan Good is speaking up about how she’s coping since the actress and DeVon Franklin announced they were getting divorced in December 2021. She admitted that while she’s had a certain way of thinking about most relationships she’s been in in the past, this split, after more than nine years of marriage, understandably hasn’t been the easiest thing to process.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Wendy Williams Rocks Daisy Dukes & Is All Smiles In Rare Photos Amidst Talk Show Hiatus & Legal Issues

Wendy Williams looked to be in good spirits in the new photos, which were released after Wells Fargo claimed the TV personality needs a guardianship. Wendy Williams had a big smile on her face in rare new photos of the 57-year-old talk show host. The pics, which were shared by The Shade Room on Feb. 14, and can be seen HERE, show the New Jersey native “spending time with the fam and enjoying festivities,” a source told the outlet. Wendy rocked a black crop top, a pair of daisy dukes, and fishnet leggings as she beamed with happiness in the photos. We’re so happy that Wendy looks happy.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Madonna shares new photo with son David at school play

Madonna is one proud mama. On Monday, the superstar singer watched her 16-year-old son, David Banda, perform in a production of “She Kills Monsters” at Los Angeles Country High School for the Arts. Her next stop: an art exhibition featuring works by her 21-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie, who creates under the pseudonym Rhed.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Blew Up When a 'Family Feud' Contestant Hilariously Proved Him Wrong

As host of Family Feud, Steve Harvey likes to be in the know. But in the rare occasion when he's not, things can get a little tense. Case in point, in a recent round of the game show, Steve asked contestants to "name something about Miss Piggy that other pigs make fun of." Within moments, Linda from the Morrow family hit the red buzzer and correctly guessed the fourth top answer "hair/bows." Shardae from the Estep family then followed it up with "her husband."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

80K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy