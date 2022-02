Program to date has committed over $4.6B to support more than 12M students. WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission today announced that it is committing over $86 million in the 10th wave of Emergency Connectivity Fund program support. Since its June 2021 launch, the program has committed over $4.62 billion supporting all 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the District of Columbia. This latest round of funding will support over 240,000 students and provide funding for over 350 schools, 29 libraries and 8 consortia, which are approved to receive over 239,000 connected devices and over 96,000 broadband connections.

