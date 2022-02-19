ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

Georgia sheriff being treated for leukemia

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff is being treated for leukemia.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said he learned earlier this week that he had a curable form of the disease and would be hospitalized in Atlanta for a few weeks to undergo treatment, The Telegraph reported.

A routine blood test during a doctor’s visit earlier this month showed abnormalities. Further testing confirmed a leukemia diagnosis on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Thursday.

Davis told the newspaper that his treatment is “already showing some promise, some progress.”

“They’ve caught it early enough,” he said. “They say the kind I have is very treatable, very curable.”

Davis, 64, has served the sheriff’s office since 1979. He was first elected sheriff in November 2012.

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

